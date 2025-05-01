IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after RR vs MI match

By Vinay
Modified May 01, 2025 23:45 IST
IPL 2025 Points Table after RR vs MI match
IPL 2025 Points Table after RR vs MI match

Mumbai Indians have become the new table-toppers in the IPL 2025 points table after an excellent 100-run win against the Rajasthan Royals on Thursday. The Mumbai-based franchise registered their seventh victory of the tournament, taking their tally to 14 points from 11 matches.

Rajasthan Royals continue to hold the eighth spot despite the embarrassing defeat at the hands of the Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium. The Royals have been knocked out of the competition after losing to the Mumbai Indians.

Even if the Royals win their remaining three matches, they will reach 12 points, which will not be enough for a place in the Top 4 of the IPL 2025 points table. On the other side, Mumbai Indians can seal their place in the playoffs if they win two of their remaining three league games. Here is the updated table:

Rajasthan Royals will head from Jaipur to Kolkata for their next match against the Kolkata Knight Riders on May 4. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians will return home to the Wankhede Stadium for a clash against the Gujarat Titans on May 6.

Can Gujarat Titans climb to the 2nd spot in the IPL 2025 points table?

IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans will play a home match against the Pat Cummins-led SunRisers Hyderabad on May 2. If the Titans win, they can overtake the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Punjab Kings to attain the second position in the standings.

On the other side, it is a virtual do-or-die match for the SunRisers Hyderabad. The IPL 2016 champions have suffered six defeats in nine matches already this season. If they lose one more match, it will become extremely challenging for Hyderabad to qualify for the playoffs.

SRH have never defeated GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium. It will be interesting to see if GT can maintain their 100% win record against SRH at home.

About the author
Vinay

Vinay

Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.

Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.

When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling.

Edited by Aditya Singh
