IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after RR vs MI match

Mumbai Indians have become the new table-toppers in the IPL 2025 points table after an excellent 100-run win against the Rajasthan Royals on Thursday. The Mumbai-based franchise registered their seventh victory of the tournament, taking their tally to 14 points from 11 matches.
Rajasthan Royals continue to hold the eighth spot despite the embarrassing defeat at the hands of the Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium. The Royals have been knocked out of the competition after losing to the Mumbai Indians.
Even if the Royals win their remaining three matches, they will reach 12 points, which will not be enough for a place in the Top 4 of the IPL 2025 points table. On the other side, Mumbai Indians can seal their place in the playoffs if they win two of their remaining three league games. Here is the updated table:
Rajasthan Royals will head from Jaipur to Kolkata for their next match against the Kolkata Knight Riders on May 4. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians will return home to the Wankhede Stadium for a clash against the Gujarat Titans on May 6.
Can Gujarat Titans climb to the 2nd spot in the IPL 2025 points table?
IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans will play a home match against the Pat Cummins-led SunRisers Hyderabad on May 2. If the Titans win, they can overtake the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Punjab Kings to attain the second position in the standings.
On the other side, it is a virtual do-or-die match for the SunRisers Hyderabad. The IPL 2016 champions have suffered six defeats in nine matches already this season. If they lose one more match, it will become extremely challenging for Hyderabad to qualify for the playoffs.
SRH have never defeated GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium. It will be interesting to see if GT can maintain their 100% win record against SRH at home.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS