IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after SRH vs KKR match

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have jumped from eighth to sixth position in the IPL 2025 points table after an excellent win against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 25. The Orange Army crushed the defending champions by 110 runs to improve their position in the standings by two spots.

KKR could have moved up to the sixth position as well had they defeated SRH in the match hosted by New Delhi. However, the Knight Riders conceded 278 runs in 20 overs and then got bowled out for 168, marking their seventh defeat of the competition.

With this result, Kolkata Knight Riders will finish eighth in the IPL 2025 points table now, having earned 12 points from 14 matches. Even the seventh-placed Lucknow Super Giants have 12 points, but they have won more matches than KKR, which is why the Super Giants will not slip to the eighth position even if they lose their next match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, SRH will finish sixth or seventh. They have 13 points from 14 matches. If LSG beat RCB, SRH will slip to seventh. Otherwise, the Orange Army will end the season in the sixth position.

Can Mumbai Indians jump from 4th to 1st position in IPL 2025 points table?

Mumbai Indians are currently fourth in the IPL 2025 points table with 16 points from 13 matches. They will play their final league stage match of the season against the Punjab Kings on May 26. Since MI's net run rate is way better than current table toppers Gujarat Titans, MI will overtake them to become the new number one-ranked team if they beat PBKS.

On the other side, even PBKS have a golden opportunity to move up from second to first position in the standings. The winner of the clash between MI and PBKS will confirm a Top 2 finish in the final points table.

