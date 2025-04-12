IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after SRH vs PBKS match

SunRisers Hyderabad have moved up from 10th to eighth position in the IPL 2025 points table after a historic win against the Punjab Kings. The Hyderabad-based franchise successfully chased down a 246-run target to snap their four-match losing streak in the tournament.

Ad

Opening batter Abhishek Sharma played a memorable 141-run knock to help SRH beat PBKS by eight wickets on Saturday, April 12. With this win, SRH now have four points after six matches in the season.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have dropped down to the ninth and 10th positions in the IPL 2025 points table, respectively. Despite the defeat against the SunRisers Hyderabad, the Punjab Kings continue to hold the sixth spot in the standings.

Ad

Trending

PBKS have six points from five matches. Their net run rate has come down from +0.289 to +0.065. On the other side, SRH's net run rate has increased from -1.629 to -1.245.

Can Royal Challengers Bengaluru attain the 3rd position in the IPL 2025 points table?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play their sixth match of IPL 2025 against inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals on April 13 in Jaipur. RCB currently hold the fifth position in the IPL 2025 points table, but they can jump to the third spot if they beat the Royals.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Royals are currently seventh in the standings. The Royals have won two out of their five matches in IPL 2025 so far. A win against RCB will take the Jaipur-based franchise's tally to six points, but their position in the standings will not change much there is a huge difference between their net run rate and the sixth-placed Punjab Kings team's net run rate.

The match between RR and RCB will begin at 3.30pm IST at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. It will be exciting to see which team emerges victorious in the afternoon clash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More