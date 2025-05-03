IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: Can SRH qualify for playoffs despite their 38-run loss to GT?

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) suffered a 38-run defeat against the in-form Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2025 clash in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 2. SRH entered the clash with only three victories in nine outings, having to win all their games for a realistic chance at playoff qualification.

However, they got outdone by a clinical GT lineup from the word go. The home side posted a massive 224/6 in 20 overs, thanks to an inspired batting performance by skipper Shubman Gill (76 off 38). In reply, opener Abhishek Sharma made a valiant effort with a 41-ball 74, but SRH fell away after his dismissal to finish on 186/6 in 20 overs.

The defeat leaves SRH second-to-bottom on the standings with three wins and seven losses after 10 games. While any realistic playoff hopes look done and dusted, Pat Cummins' side haven't officially been eliminated yet.

However, for a miraculous 11th-hour qualification, SRH will have to win their final four matches by a considerable margin to reach 14 points. In parallel, they will also need a series of other results to go their way to sneak in through net run-rate in a tie-breaker with one or two sides finishing on 14.

Yet, it is worth noting that the top three sides on the standings are already on 14 points, and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at No.4 are on 13.

"I was as guilty as anyone else" - Pat Cummins on SRH's defeat to GT

SRH skipper Pat Cummins took the blame for their massive defeat against GT in Ahmedabad. The Aussie pacer conceded 40 runs in his four overs, including a lackluster spell in the powerplay.

Cummins also dropped Jos Buttler early in his innings, and the English wicket-keeper made SRH pay with a 37-ball 64.

Reflecting on the loss at the post-match presentation, Cummins said (via Cricbuzz):

"Our powerplay with the ball wasn't too great. I was as guilty as anyone else. Probably let them get 20-30 extra runs. May be hang on to one or two catches. Again am guilty there. Chasing 200 looked a bit more realistic. If you bowl bad balls, they just put it away. We probably dished out too many bad balls."

Facing an early exit after a runners-up finish last season, SRH will look to keep their slim playoff hopes alive with a win against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Hyderabad on Monday, May 5.

