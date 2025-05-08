IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: Have KKR been knocked out of the playoffs race after the 2-wicket loss in the match against CSK?

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders' chances of defending their title took a hit after they were beaten by Chennai Super Kings. They lost by two wickets on Wednesday (May 7) at the Eden Gardens, marking their sixth loss of the season.

Ad

Electing to bat first, KKR posted 179/6 at the end of their 20 overs, thanks to knocks from Ajinkya Rahane (48 off 33) and Andre Russell (38 off 21). However, a Dewald Brevis (52 off 25) scored a half-century. Moreover, support knocks from Shivam Dube (45 off 40) and Urvil Patel (31 off 11) ensured CSK chased this down with two wickets in hand.

This loss means KKR will stay sixth in the points table. They have five wins, six losses, and a no-result game in 12 games, meaning they have 11 points. With only two games in hand, the most points KKR can achieve will be 15, which can be considered well short of what other teams may require. A loss in their next game will see them being effectively knocked out of the race to the playoffs.

Ad

Trending

"We were 10-15 short, 185-195 would have been an ideal total" - Ajinkya Rahane speaks after the loss

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane felt that his side were 10-15 runs short of setting a competitive total on this track. He said:

Ad

"It was a tough thing being on the losing side. We were 10 or 15 runs short. 180 or 190 was ideal on this wicket. Bowlers bowled really well. This format, that is bound to happen, one over here and there, they took their chances, Shivam Dube and Brevis. They were really brave, no complaints at all. It's pretty simple, try to win two out two, see what happens from there."

This was the last game that KKR played at home. Their results at Eden Gardens reads two wins and four losses, along with a no result game against Punjab Kings. They will be playing their last two league games away from home, taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in a rematch of last year's final on May 10 at Hyderabad. They will then take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Garden City on May 17.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lavil Saldanha Lavil is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with an experience of over 4 years. He A Bachelor’s of Engineering degree holder in Electronics and Computer Science, he is a firm believer of verifying information from multiple websites, and always checks his sources' authenticity in order to provide his readers the most accurate information.



An ardent Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, Lavil had his first tryst with cricket during his childhood and has grown up admiring how the sport brings people together over the years. He is a huge admirer of Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to the player's calm and collected nature. He would like to go back in time and revisit the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka if ever got his hands on a time machine.



Lavil, who used to play cricket at school level, has interviewed sporting personalities like Robin Uthappa, Leander Paes, Ankita Raina, Prashant Surve, and Des Buckingham so far in his career. He does not feel ODIs should be completely replaced with T20Is as he reckons every format has its own beauty.



In his free time, he watches Manchester United attempt to get back to their former glory days or plays FC 25. Know More