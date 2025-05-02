IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: How can MI qualify for the playoffs after their 100-run win against RR?

The juggernaut of the Mumbai Indians continued to roll on as they recorded their sixth consecutive win this season by beating the Rajasthan Royals by 100 runs on Thursday (May 1). The match was played at the Sawai Mansingh International Stadium in Jaipur.

Put to bat first, Mumbai Indians posted 217/2 at the end of the 20 overs, thanks to half-centuries from Rohit Sharma (53 off 36) and Ryan Rickelton (61 off 38) and cameos worth 48 runs in 23 balls from both Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav. Three wicket hauls from Karn Sharma (3/23) and Trent Boult (3/28) ensured wickets fell at regular intervals as Mumbai Indians skittled RR for 117 runs.

With Mumbai Indians registering their seventh win in 11 contests, they have now got 14 points to their name with a staggering net run rate of +1.27. With 16 points being the trend over the last few years, Mumbai Indians now only need another win to secure the big 'Q' against their name and confirm their qualification.

Furthermore, if MI win the remaining four contests or even three out of them, they will finish with 20 to 22 points for the season, confirming their finish in one of the top two spots on the points table. This will be very important for them as they will be eligible to play in Qualifier 1 and a loss there would provide them with another opportunity to redeem themselves in Qualifier 2.

"As a group, the way we batted was proper batsmanship" - Hardik Pandya after the win over Rajasthan Royals

Hardik Pandya said it was a perfect game for MI - Source: Getty

Speaking after the match, Hardik Pandya said that the talk in the dressing room was to show batsmanship, which the batting order did when asked. He said (via ESPNCricinfo):

"Surya and I said there's value for shots... Ro and Ryan batted the same way. I think it was absolutely fantastic. It is never about people getting chances; it's about what is required in the situation. People are going back to batsmanship. As a group, the way we batted was proper batsmanship."

"I don't know who all to mention [among the bowlers]. Everyone is really clear. We're going back to simple cricket, and it's working for that. We want to take game by game, and be humble and disciplined."

This happens to be MI's first win over RR in Jaipur since 2012. They head to their home, Wankhede, next to take on the Gujarat Titans on May 6.

About the author Lavil Saldanha Lavil is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with an experience of over 4 years. He A Bachelor’s of Engineering degree holder in Electronics and Computer Science, he is a firm believer of verifying information from multiple websites, and always checks his sources' authenticity in order to provide his readers the most accurate information.



An ardent Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, Lavil had his first tryst with cricket during his childhood and has grown up admiring how the sport brings people together over the years. He is a huge admirer of Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to the player's calm and collected nature. He would like to go back in time and revisit the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka if ever got his hands on a time machine.



Lavil, who used to play cricket at school level, has interviewed sporting personalities like Robin Uthappa, Leander Paes, Ankita Raina, Prashant Surve, and Des Buckingham so far in his career. He does not feel ODIs should be completely replaced with T20Is as he reckons every format has its own beauty.



In his free time, he watches Manchester United attempt to get back to their former glory days or plays FC 25. Know More