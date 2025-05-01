IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: How can PBKS qualify for the playoffs after their 4-wicket win against CSK?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) waltzed their way back into the top four after beating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by four wickets on Wednesday (April 30). The match was played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Ad

Electing to field first, Punjab Kings managed to bowl out CSK for 190 runs, thanks to fYuzvendra Chahal, who picked up four wickets in the 19th over (4/32), including a hat-trick. Prabhsimran Singh (54 off 36) and Shreyas Iyer (72 off 41) scored brisk half-centuries as the visitors coasted home to a four-wicket win. This also happens to be their sixth win over CSK in the last seven occasions.

With this win, Punjab Kings took a giant leap as they went from fifth to second place in the points table. They currently have 13 points from 10 games so far. Considering 16 is the minimum number needed to nail down a spot in the final four, PBKS are only a couple of wins away from doing so.

Ad

Trending

PBKS can also finish in the top two by winning all their remaining four games. 20 points has always been a fair mark for teams to finish in the top two in the league stages, and the four wins in the remaining contests will see them get to 21 points, one more than what the current table toppers, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, can get to.

Punjab Kings will be playing their next three games at home

Punjab Kings could make it to the playoffs for the first time in 11 years - Source: Getty

After this win, Punjab Kings will have minimal travel to do as they play their next three games in their second home, Dharamshala. They take on the Lucknow Super Giants on May 4, followed by Delhi Capitals on May 8 and Mumbai Indians on May 11. They will be playing their last league stage game against the Rajasthan Royals on May 16 at Jaipur.

Punjab Kings have a very good chance of making it to the playoffs for the first time in 11 years. They last made it to the final four in 2014, where they went on to play the finals. Since then, they have missed out on the playoffs berth time and again and will be looking to nail it down this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lavil Saldanha Lavil is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with an experience of over 4 years. He A Bachelor’s of Engineering degree holder in Electronics and Computer Science, he is a firm believer of verifying information from multiple websites, and always checks his sources' authenticity in order to provide his readers the most accurate information.



An ardent Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, Lavil had his first tryst with cricket during his childhood and has grown up admiring how the sport brings people together over the years. He is a huge admirer of Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to the player's calm and collected nature. He would like to go back in time and revisit the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka if ever got his hands on a time machine.



Lavil, who used to play cricket at school level, has interviewed sporting personalities like Robin Uthappa, Leander Paes, Ankita Raina, Prashant Surve, and Des Buckingham so far in his career. He does not feel ODIs should be completely replaced with T20Is as he reckons every format has its own beauty.



In his free time, he watches Manchester United attempt to get back to their former glory days or plays FC 25. Know More