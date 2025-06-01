IPL 2025 Qualifier 2, PBKS vs MI Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will meet Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1. The winner of this game will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final at the same venue on June 3. RCB thumped PBKS by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur to reach the IPL final for the first time since 2016.

Punjab came up with a poor batting effort in Qualifier 1 against Bengaluru. Sent into bat, they tried to stick to their ultra-aggressive approach. However, with some nip off the surface for pacers and assistance for spinners, RCB knocked over PBKS for 101 in 14.1 overs and then chased down the target with ease as Phil Salt clobbered 56 off just 27 balls.

Mumbai confirmed their place in Qualifier 2 with a 20-run win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in Mullanpur in the Eliminator on Friday. Batting first after winning the toss, they posted 228-5 as Rohit Sharma hammered 81 off 50, taking advantage of two early lives. In the chase, Gujarat were restricted to 208-6 despite Sai Sudharsan's 80 off 49 as Jasprit Bumrah (1-27) bowled another brilliant spell.

IPL 2025 Qualifier 2, PBKS vs MI telecast channel list in India

In India, the live telecast of the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 clash can be followed on the Star Sports network channels.

The live coverage of the game will start at 6:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM, while the match will begin at 7:30 PM.

IPL 2025 Qualifier 2, PBKS vs MI live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match will be available on the JioHotstar app as well as the website. JioHotstar is currently offering three annual plans - Super (₹899/year), Super + Ads Free (₹1,099/year) and Premium (₹1,499/year). A mobile plan is also available at ₹499/year.

Apart from annual plans, cricket fans also have the option of choosing from three-month plans - Super (₹299/3 months), Premium (₹499/3 months) and mobile (₹149/3 months). In addition, Reliance Jio is also offering some JioHotstar subscription offers on recharge of Jio SIM.

