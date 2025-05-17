IPL 2025, RCB vs KKR Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in game 58 of IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 17. The match will mark the resumption of the tournament after it was suspended for a week following the abandonment of the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals contest in Dharamsala on May 8.

RCB are just one victory away from sealing their IPL 2025 playoffs berth. They have 16 points from 11 matches and are second in the points table. A win on Saturday will not only put them in the playoffs, but will also take them to the top of the points table. Bengaluru, though, would be hoping that they can continue from where they left off before the tournament was halted.

KKR are on the verge of being eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs race. They are currently in sixth place, with 11 points from 12 matches. Winning the last two games will take them to 15 points, but will not guarantee them a place in the playoffs. Kolkata's faint chances suffered a massive blow when they went down to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by two wickets at the Eden Gardens.

IPL 2025 RCB vs KKR telecast channel list in India

In India, the live telecast of the RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match will be available on the Star Sports network channels. The contest can be watched live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 Hindi.

The live coverage of match number 58 of IPL 2025 will start at 6:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM, while the match will start at 7:30 PM.

IPL 2025 RCB vs KKR live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match can be followed on the JioHotstar app as well as the website. Fans can take advantage of Reliance Jio's special 'unlimited' offer. On a recharge of ₹299 on a Jio SIM, viewers will get 90-day free access to JioHotstar.

JioHotstar is also offering a number of subscription plans. As of now, JioHotstar has three annual subscription plans - Super (₹899/year), Super + Ads Free (₹1,099/year) and Premium (₹1,499/year). A mobile plan can also be purchased at ₹499/year.

Further, JioHotstar also has three-month subscription plans - Super (₹299/ 3 months), Premium (₹499/ 3 months) and mobile (₹149/ 3 months).

