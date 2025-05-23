IPL 2025, RCB vs SRH Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will meet Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 65 of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, May 23. RCB are second in the points table, with 17 points from 12 games. SRH are in eighth place, with just nine points to their name from 12 matches.
The Bengaluru-Hyderabad match was earlier supposed to be played at the M Chinnaswamy. However, due to inclement weather in Bengaluru, the match has been shifted to Lucknow. RCB's previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Bengaluru was abandoned without even the toss being held.
While Bengaluru have qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs, they would be keen to confirm a top two berth. If RCB win both their remaining matches, they will assured of a finish in the top two. Winning one of their remaining two matches also gives them a chance, but they will need to depend on other results.
IPL 2025 RCB vs SRH telecast channel list in India
In India, the live telecast of the RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match will be available on the Star Sports network channels. The game can be watched live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 Hindi.
The live coverage of game number 65 of IPL 2025 will start at 6:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM, while the match will begin at 7:30 PM.
IPL 2025 RCB vs SRH live streaming in India
In India, the live streaming of the RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match can be followed on the JioHotstar app and the website. Reliance Jio is offering fans 90-day free access to JioHotstar on a recharge of ₹299 on a Jio SIM. The offer is currently valid till May 25.
JioHotstar also has a few subscription plans. Viewers can choose from three yearly subscription plans - Super (₹899/year), Super + Ads Free (₹1,099/year) and Premium (₹1,499/year). A mobile plan can also be purchased at ₹499/year. Apart from annual plans, JioHotstar is also offering three-month subscription plans - Super (₹299/3 months), Premium (₹499/3 months) and mobile (₹149/3 months).
