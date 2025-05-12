IPL 2025 to resume on May 17, final to be played on June 3

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the revised schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was suspended for one week on Friday, May 9. The tournament is set to resume on Saturday, May 17.

The board has decided to eliminate the home-and-away format for the remainder of the season. Six venues have been shortlisted for hosting the rest of the tournament, which will include two double headers, both scheduled for Sundays.

The six venues finalised are: the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, and the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The playoffs will now be played from May 29 to June 3. The Qualifier 1 will be contested on May 29, with the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 being played on May 30 and June 1. The summit clash will be played on June 3. The venues for these four games will be announced at a later date.

The BCCI released a statement on Monday, May 12, to announce the upcoming schedule and stated:

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce the resumption of the TATA IPL 2025. After extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all the key stakeholders, the Board has decided to proceed with the remainder of the season."

"The BCCI takes this opportunity to once again salute the bravery and resilience of India’s armed forces, whose efforts have enabled the safe return of cricket. The Board reaffirms its commitment to national interest while ensuring the successful completion of the league.”

Expand Tweet

Schedule for the remainder of IPL 2025

May 17, Saturday: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru

May 18, Sunday: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Jaipur, 7:30 PM

May 18, Sunday: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Delhi, 3:30 PM

May 19, Monday: Lucknow Super Giants vs SunRisers Hyderabad, Lucknow, 7:30 PM

May 20, Tuesday: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Delhi, 7:30 PM

May 21, Wednesday: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 22, Thursday: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Ahmedabad, 7:30 PM

May 23, Friday: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs SunRisers Hyderabad, Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

May 24, Saturday: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Jaipur, 7:30 PM

May 25, Sunday: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Ahmedabad, 3:30 PM

May 25, Sunday: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi, 7:30 PM

May 26, Monday: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Jaipur, 7:30 PM

May 27, Tuesday: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Lucknow, 7:30 PM

PLAYOFFS:

May 29, Thursday: Qualifier 1

May 30, Friday: Eliminator

June 1, Sunday: Qualifier 2

June 3, Tuesday: Final

IPL 2025 points table scenario

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are dominating the standings with 16 points each from eight wins and three losses in 11 games. However, the IPL 2022 champions sit atop the points table courtesy of a better NRR.

They’re followed by Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in the third and fourth places with 15 and 14 points, respectively. While PBKS, Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) occupy fifth, sixth, and seventh spots in the table with 13, 11, and 10 points apiece.

Three teams have been eliminated from the tournament and will only be playing for pride the rest of the season as they take up the bottom three spots. They are SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at eighth, Rajasthan Royals (RR) in ninth, and five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 10th.

The race to the playoffs is pretty intense, and the teams being in top form makes it even harder. However, GT and RCB have almost secured themselves a place in the top four, thanks to some dominant performances so far.

