IPL 2025 RR vs CSK Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in game 11 of IPL 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, March 30. This will be the evening match of the double-header. RR have played two games so far and have lost both. As for CSK, they began IPL 2025 with a win over Mumbai Indians (MI) before going down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Chepauk.

Ad

RR have looked completely out of sorts in IPL 2025 so far. The fact that Sanju Samson has been unavailable as captain and has only featured as an Impact Player might have had a role to play in the team's struggles. Riyan Parag has not been able to make an impact as stand-in skipper. In their previous match, RR got hammered by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets in Guwahati.

CSK went into the match against RCB having last lost a home game against the franchise in 2008. The Rajat Patidar-led franchise, however, came up with an inspired effort to stun Chennai at Chepauk. CSK paid the price for a poor all-round effort. They were not at the best with the ball and in the field. With the bat as well, Chennai struggled and their tactics were also questionable.

Ad

Trending

IPL 2025 RR vs CSK telecast channel list in India

In India, the live telecast of the RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match can be watched on Star Sports network channels.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The live coverage of the game will get underway at 6:30 PM IST. The toss will be held at 7:00 PM, while the match will begin at 7:30 PM.

IPL 2025 RR vs CSK live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the Rajasthan vs Chennai IPL 2025 match can be watched on the JioHotstar app as well as the website. Fans will need to subscription plan to watch the match. As per information available on the JioHotstar website, there are three plans - Super (₹899/year), Super + Ads Free (₹1,099/year) and Premium (₹1,499) per year.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Further, Reliance Jio and Airtel have also introduced special recharge plans keeping the IPL in mind. Plans range from short-term data packs to year-long recharge options. Fans can compare the various offers available and choose the one that suits them best.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback