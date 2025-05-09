IPL 2025 suspended indefinitely amid growing India-Pakistan tensions: Reports 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken the decision to suspend the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season indefinitely, amid increasing cross-border tensions. According to reports by multiple outlets, the governing body has informed the owners and the stakeholders of the same.

The governing bodies were involved in an emergency meeting on Friday, May 9, where the decision was made after the recent clash between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) was called off midway in Dharamsala.

The Indian Armed Forces were on high alert as missiles from across the border were duly intercepted along the border. Blackout protocols were soon initiated, as players and members involved in the Dharamsala fixture were evacuated through a special train arranged by the BCCI.

The rising conflict had struck fear and panic among the franchises, especially the overseas players partaking in the league. Although options like an overhaul in venues or shifting base entirely were realistic prospects, the BCCI has decided to suspend the league altogether.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will issue an official confirmation of the same in due course.

The Asia Cup 2025 window could be viewed as an avenue to conduct remainder of the IPL 2025

With the relations between the two neighboring sides at a fragile state, there is a chance that the Asia Cup 2025 will not be held. Team India were scheduled to tour Bangladesh and partake in the multi-nation tournament in the September-October window. However, reports hint that the business end of the IPL 2025 could be conducted during that phase.

It remains to be seen how overseas players would participate if the BCCI proceeds with the plan in the coming months.

