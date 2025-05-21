IPL 2025 tickets: How and when to buy tickets for RCB vs SRH match?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to face the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their IPL 2025 clash on Friday, May 23. The game has been shifted from M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, keeping in mind Bengaluru’s weather conditions.
Fans willing to watch the game live can buy tickets from BookMyShow, the official booking partner for the event. RCB have shared information about the same on their X handle, revealing that the tickets will go live at 5 pm on Wednesday, May 21.
Sharing the details on the micro-blogging platform, they wrote:
“𝗥𝗖𝗕 𝘃 𝗦𝗥𝗛, 23rd May, Lucknow: 𝗧𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝗚𝗼 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝘁 𝟱 𝗣𝗠 𝘁𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆. 🚨Tickets will be sold exclusively on @bookmyshow only for the #RCBvSRH game. 🎟️ Set your alarms, Lucknow. Don’t miss out… 😎”
Notably, RCB have already qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs after winning eight of their 12 contests so far. They will hope to bag four more points from their remaining two fixtures against SRH and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who have both been eliminated from the race.
Why was RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match moved out of Bengaluru?
The RCB vs SRH clash, originally scheduled to be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, was moved out and shifted to Lucknow. The tournament organizers were forced to make the move after Bengaluru witnessed massive rainfall over the last few days, leading to a flood-like situation in several parts of the city.
RCB’s previous game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was also scheduled at the same venue on May 17, but was washed out even without the toss, as rain played spoilsport. To avoid a similar washout, RCB’s final home game was shifted.
The team will remain in Lucknow for the remainder of the league stage, as they’re set to play their 14th and final game of this phase against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the same venue. RCB have also shared ticket refund details on X after their game against SRH was moved out of Bengaluru.
