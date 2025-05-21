IPL 2025 tickets: How and when to buy tickets for RCB vs SRH match?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to face the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their IPL 2025 clash on Friday, May 23. The game has been shifted from M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, keeping in mind Bengaluru’s weather conditions.

Ad

Fans willing to watch the game live can buy tickets from BookMyShow, the official booking partner for the event. RCB have shared information about the same on their X handle, revealing that the tickets will go live at 5 pm on Wednesday, May 21.

Sharing the details on the micro-blogging platform, they wrote:

“𝗥𝗖𝗕 𝘃 𝗦𝗥𝗛, 23rd May, Lucknow: 𝗧𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝗚𝗼 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝘁 𝟱 𝗣𝗠 𝘁𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆. 🚨Tickets will be sold exclusively on @bookmyshow only for the #RCBvSRH game. 🎟️ Set your alarms, Lucknow. Don’t miss out… 😎”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, RCB have already qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs after winning eight of their 12 contests so far. They will hope to bag four more points from their remaining two fixtures against SRH and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who have both been eliminated from the race.

Why was RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match moved out of Bengaluru?

The RCB vs SRH clash, originally scheduled to be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, was moved out and shifted to Lucknow. The tournament organizers were forced to make the move after Bengaluru witnessed massive rainfall over the last few days, leading to a flood-like situation in several parts of the city.

Ad

RCB’s previous game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was also scheduled at the same venue on May 17, but was washed out even without the toss, as rain played spoilsport. To avoid a similar washout, RCB’s final home game was shifted.

The team will remain in Lucknow for the remainder of the league stage, as they’re set to play their 14th and final game of this phase against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the same venue. RCB have also shared ticket refund details on X after their game against SRH was moved out of Bengaluru.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Iyer Vaishnavi is a cricket writer and editor at Sportskeeda with around 3 years of professional experience, having previously worked at CricTracker. Along with being a former state-level skater, winning 20+ medals in eight years, she has also played Volleyball at district level and cricket at college level.



Vaishnavi loves cricket for the camaraderie and spirit it fosters between players and likens their patriotism to the armed forces. She is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and a strong advocate of women’s cricket. She supports RCB-W and MI-W in the WPL and CSK in the IPL.



Her role model is ex- Indian captain MS Dhoni and is a big fan of Virat Kohli’s on-field demeanor. She's also a fan of Indian legends Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and current captain Harmanpreet Kaur. She has had the privilege of interviewing Indian cricketers likes Smriti Mandhana, and Yuzvendra Chahal and former India cricketer, Snehal Pradhan.



Vaishnavi was also one of five female journalists (under 25 years) selected by the ICC to cover the SA vs AFG 2023 ODI World Cup match. She attended the press conferences and interacted with the likes of Gerald Coetzee and Andile Phehlukwayo.



Vaishnavi only sources information from reputed publications for her articles, and always strives to be the first to market with her news pieces. In her free time, she loves listening to music, watching FRIENDS on repeat, and exploring new restaurants. Know More