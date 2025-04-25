IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after CSK vs SRH match (Updated) ft. Harshal Patel & Noor Ahmad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bagged a five-wicket win against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 43rd match of the IPL 2025 season. The MA Chidambaram Stadium hosted the clash in Chennai on Friday, April 25.
After losing the toss, CSK was tasked to bat first. Opener Shaik Rasheed bagged a golden duck on the first ball of the innings. Ayush Mhatre continued his good form, scoring 30 runs in 19 balls with six fours, while Sam Curran could score only nine runs.
Ravindra Jadeja (21), Shivam Dube (12), and Deepak Hooda (22) couldn't create an impact in the middle overs. Dewald Brevis, the new overseas signing, was the star of the show. He smashed 42 runs in 25 balls with one four and four sixes as CSK posted a respectable total of 154 runs in 19.5 overs.
Harshal Patel was the wrecker-in-chief with a four-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat scalped two wickets apiece, with Mohammed Shami and Kamindu Mendis picking up one wicket each.
In the chase, Abhishek Sharma suffered a two-ball duck while Travis Head could score only 19 runs. The No. 4 batter, Heinrich Klaasen, couldn't create an impact either, scoring seven runs. However, Ishan Kishan turned the tide for SRH.
He smacked 44 runs in 34 balls with five fours and a six. Later, Aniket Verma joined the party, scoring 19 runs in 19 balls. Eventually, Kamindu Mendis (32*) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (19*) propelled SRH to a five-wicket win in 18.4 overs.
IPL 2025 Most Runs List
GT opening batter Sai Sudharsan continues to hold the pole position in the run-scoring charts with 417 runs. RCB opener Virat Kohli holds the second rank, amassing 392 runs from nine innings.
LSG explosive batter Nicholas Pooran (37), Mumbai Indians top-order batter Suryakumar Yadav (373), and Gujarat Titans No.3 batter Jos Buttler (356) maintain third, fourth, and fifth ranks respectively.
Yashasvi Jaiswal (356), Mitchell Marsh (344), Aiden Markram (326), KL Rahul (323), and Shubman Gill (305) retained sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks, respectively.
IPL 2025 Most Wickets List
Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna holds the top spot in the wicket-taking charts, scalping 16 wickets at 14.12. RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood maintains his second rank with 16 wickets from nine games at 17.18.
CSK overseas spinner Noor Ahmad moved up to the third rank with 14 wickets from nine innings. SRH medium pacer Harshal Patel rocketed to the fourth rank, pocketing 13 wickets from eight matches.
R Sai Kishore, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mohammed Siraj, and Khaleel Ahmed made it to the fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks, respectively. They have scalped 12 wickets apiece, averaging 16.33, 17.33, 18.91, 20.66, 23.58, and 24, respectively.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS