IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after GT vs PBKS match (Updated) ft. Shreyas Iyer & Sai Sudharsan

The Punjab Kings bagged an 11-run win against the Gujarat Titans in the high-scoring fifth match of the IPL 2025 season at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, March 25.

After losing the toss, PBKS was tasked to bat first. Though Prabhsimran lost his wicket for only five runs, Priyansh Arya and captain Shreyas Iyer came out all guns blazing. Arya went out to score 47 runs in 23 balls, with seven fours and two sixes.

After his dismissal, Iyer continued his domination, scoring 97* off 42 balls with five fours and nine sixes. In the death overs, Shashank Singh smacked an unbeaten 44-run knock off 16 balls with six fours and two sixes.

Eventually, the Kings accumulated 243 runs, losing five wickets in 20 overs. GT spinner R Sai Kishore was the star bowler for the Titans, scalping a three-wicket haul and conceding 30 runs in four overs.

In the chase, Gujarat Titans openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan started well. Gill got out, scoring 33 runs in 14 balls with two fours and three sixes. However, Sudharsan went on to smack 74 runs in 41 balls with five fours and six sixes.

Later, Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford spent their time in the middle, finding gaps. Buttler scored 54 runs in 33 balls with four fours and two sixes while Rutherford amassed 46 runs in 28 balls with four fours and three sixes.

Ultimately, Gujarat Titans could score 232/5 in 20 overs, losing the game by 11 runs. Arshdeep Singh scalped a two-wicket haul while Marco Jansen and Glenn Maxwell picked up a wicket each.

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Ishan Kishan (SRH) 1 1 1 106 106* - 47 225.53 1 - - 11 6 2 SS Iyer (PBKS) 1 1 1 97 97* - 42 230.95 - 1 - 5 9 3 N Pooran (LSG) 1 1 - 75 75 75 30 250 - 1 - 6 7 4 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 1 1 - 74 74 74 41 180.48 - 1 - 5 6 5 MR Marsh (LSG) 1 1 - 72 72 72 36 200 - 1 - 6 6 6 DC Jurel (RR) 1 1 - 70 70 70 35 200 - 1 - 5 6 7 TM Head (SRH) 1 1 - 67 67 67 31 216.12 - 1 - 9 3 8 SV Samson (RR) 1 1 - 66 66 66 37 178.37 - 1 - 7 4 9 AR Sharma (DC) 1 1 1 66 66* - 31 212.9 - 1 - 5 5 10 R Ravindra (CSK) 1 1 1 65 65* - 45 144.44 - 1 - 2 4

SRH batter Ishan Kishan continues to lead the run-scoring charts with 106 runs. Shreyas Iyer, the PBKS captain, rocketed to the second rank with 97 runs. LSG batter Nicholas Pooran slipped to the third position with 75 runs.

Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan ascended to the fourth position with 74 runs. LSG dashing batter Mitchell Marsh slipped two spots to the fifth position, scoring 72 runs.

Dhruv Jurel (70), Travis Head (67), Sanju Samson (66), Abhishek Sharma (66), and Rachin Ravindra (65) glided two spots down. They now occupy the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks, respectively.

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 1 1 24 4 - 18 4 4/18 4.5 4.5 6 1 - 2 KK Ahmed (CSK) 1 1 24 4 - 29 3 3/29 9.66 7.25 8 - - 3 KH Pandya (RCB) 1 1 24 4 - 29 3 3/29 9.66 7.25 8 - - 4 R Sai Kishore (GT) 1 1 24 4 - 30 3 3/30 10 7.5 8 - - 5 V Puthur (MI) 1 1 24 4 - 32 3 3/32 10.66 8 8 - - 6 MA Starc (DC) 1 1 24 4 - 42 3 3/42 14 10.5 8 - - 7 TU Deshpande (RR) 1 1 24 4 - 44 3 3/44 14.66 11 8 - - 8 SN Thakur (LSG) 1 1 12 2 - 19 2 2/19 9.5 9.5 6 - - 9 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 1 1 24 4 - 20 2 2/20 10 5 12 - - 10 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 1 1 24 4 - 22 2 2/22 11 5.5 12 - -

CSK spinner Noor Ahmad retains his pole position with four wickets. CSK pacer Khaleel Ahmed and RCB spinner Krunal Pandya continue to hold the second and third ranks with three wickets at 7.25 and 7.25, respectively.

R Sai Kishore, the GT spinner, moved up to the fourth position with three wickets at an average of 10. Vignesh Puthur (3), Mitchell Starc, and Tushar Deshpande (3) slipped one spot each to the fifth, sixth, and seventh ranks at 10.66, 14, and 14.66, respectively.

Shardul Thakur (2), Kuldeep Yadav (2), and Josh Hazlewood (2) hold the eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks at an average of 9.5, 10, and 11, respectively.

