IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after KKR vs GT match (Updated) ft. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders clashed horns with Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens in the 39th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. GT defeated KKR by 39 runs to register their sixth win of the season.
After winning the toss, KKR chose to bowl first. GT were outstanding with the bat, as the openers Sai Sudharsan (52 off 36) and Shubman Gill (90 off 55) added 114 runs for the first wicket. The momentum continued with Jos Buttler smashing 41* runs off 23 deliveries as GT posted 198 runs on board. Sai Sudharsan recorded his fifth fifty of the season, while Shubman Gill scored his third half-century.
Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, and Andre Russell picked up a wicket each for KKR.
In response, KKR crumbled as they lost wickets at regular intervals, eventually losing the game comfortably. Captain Ajinkya Rahane received no support from his teammates, as he scored 50 off 36 balls.
GT bowlers were exceptional with the ball as Prasidh Krishna and Rashid Khan picked up two wickets, while Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, and Sai Kishore got one apiece.
IPL 2025 Most Runs List
Sai Sudharsan has jumped to the top position after his fifty earlier in the day, and now has 417 runs from eight games at an average of 52.12. Nicholas Pooran slips to the second spot with 368 runs.
Jos Buttler has climbed to the third position (previously fifth) with 356 runs at a strike rate of 165.58. Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli have 333 and 322 runs, respectively, from eight innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal, with 307 runs, is in sixth position.
GT captain Shubman Gill has climbed to the seventh spot after his 90-run knock and now has 305 runs from eight matches at an average of 43.57. Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram, with 299 and 274 runs, respectively, occupy the eighth and ninth positions. Ajinkya Rahane has jumped to the tenth position with 271 runs at a strike rate of 146.48 after registering his third fifty of the season.
IPL 2025 Most Wickets List
Prasidh Krishna leads the wicket-takers list with 16 wickets at an economy of 7.29. Kuldeep Yadav, Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmed, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur have all picked up 12 wickets.
Sai Kishore jumps to the third position (previously seventh) after picking up a crucial wicket in the game against KKR. Mohammed Siraj (previously ninth) joins the list with his crucial wicket dismissing Rahmanullah Gurbaz and claims the sixth position with an economy of 8.93.
Hardik Pandya, Harshit Rana, and Arshdeep Singh have picked up 11 wickets at an economy of 8.9, 9.18, and 8.62, respectively. Harshit Rana has jumped to the ninth position with his one wicket in the game earlier, dismissing Rahul Tewatia.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS