IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after PBKS vs KKR match (Updated) ft. Priyansh Arya & Harshit Rana

Punjab Kings (PBKS) bagged a thrilling 16-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders in the low-scoring 31st match of the IPL 2025 season at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Tuesday, April 15.

Ad

Moving into the details of the game, after winning the toss, PBKS opted to bat first. Priyansh Arya (22) and Prabhsimran Singh (30) stitched a 39-run stand for the first wicket. However, PBKS suffered a major collapse after that. Shreyas Iyer (0) and Josh Inglis (2) couldn't create an impact.

Later, Nehal Wadhera (10), Glenn Maxwell (7) and Suryansh Shedge (4) followed the queue. Shashank Singh (18) and Xavier Bartlett (11) propelled PBKS to 111 runs in 15.3 overs. Harshit Rana was the wrecker-in-chief, scalping a three-fer while Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine picked up two wickets apiece.

Ad

Trending

In the chase, KKR also kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Openers Quinton de Kock (2) and Sunil Narine (5) departed quickly without making big scores. However, Ajinkya Rahane (17) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (37) stitched a 55-run stand for the third wicket to steady things for their side.

Interestingly, Yuzvendra Chahal turned the game upside down, scalping multiple wickets as Venkatesh Iyer (7), Rinku Singh (2), and Ramandeep Singh (0) couldn't live up to the expectations, collapsing from 62/2 to 79/8.

Ad

Though Andre Russell created interest in the middle overs with 17 runs, he lost his wicket in the 16th over as KKR got bundled out for 95 runs in 15.1 overs, losing the game by 16 runs. Chahal bagged a four-wicket haul while Marco Jansen scalped a three-fer.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 N Pooran (LSG) 7 7 1 357 87* 59.5 171 208.77 - 4 - 28 31 2 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 6 6 - 329 82 54.83 217 151.61 - 4 - 31 13 3 MR Marsh (LSG) 6 6 - 295 81 49.16 172 171.51 - 4 1 30 17 4 SS Iyer (PBKS) 6 6 2 250 97* 62.5 122 204.91 - 3 1 16 20 5 V Kohli (RCB) 6 6 2 248 67 62 173 143.35 - 3 - 20 10 6 SA Yadav (MI) 6 6 1 239 67 47.8 160 149.37 - 1 - 25 10 7 AM Rahane (KKR) 7 7 1 221 61 36.83 149 148.32 - 2 - 19 14 8 JC Buttler (GT) 6 6 1 218 73* 43.6 138 157.97 - 2 1 21 9 9 P Arya (PBKS) 6 6 - 216 103 36 100 216 1 - 1 20 16 10 TM Head (SRH) 6 6 - 214 67 35.66 115 186.08 - 2 - 30 9

Ad

LSG explosive batter Nicholas Pooran leads the run-scoring charts with 357 runs from seven innings. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans' opening batter, Sai Sudharsan, retained his second rank with 329 runs from six innings.

LSG opener Mitchell Marsh maintains his third rank with 295 runs, while Shreyas Iyer (250), Virat Kohli (248), and Suryakumar Yadav (239) hold the fourth, fifth, and sixth ranks, respectively. Ajinkya Rahane ascended from the 13th rank to the seventh spot, having scored 221 runs.

Ad

Jos Buttler (218) slipped one spot to the eighth rank, while Priyansh Arya ascended from the 17th to the ninth spot, having amassed 216 runs. Travis Head slipped two spots to make it to the 10th rank, having accumulated 214 runs.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 7 7 144 24 - 171 12 4/18 14.25 7.12 12 1 - 2 KK Ahmed (CSK) 7 7 162 27 - 243 11 3/29 22.09 9 14.72 - - 3 SN Thakur (LSG) 7 7 150 25 - 274 11 4/34 24.9 10.96 13.63 1 - 4 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 5 5 120 20 - 112 10 3/22 11.2 5.6 12 - - 5 HH Pandya (MI) 5 5 96 16 - 141 10 5/36 14.1 8.81 9.6 - 1 6 M Prasidh Krishna (GT) 6 6 138 23 - 160 10 3/24 16 6.95 13.8 - - 7 R Sai Kishore (GT) 6 6 119 19.5 - 168 10 3/30 16.8 8.47 11.9 - - 8 CV Varun (KKR) 7 7 162 27 - 168 10 3/22 16.8 6.22 16.2 - - 9 Harshit Rana (KKR) 7 7 138 23 - 203 10 3/25 20.3 8.82 13.8 - - 10 Mohammed Siraj (GT) 6 6 144 24 - 204 10 4/17 20.4 8.5 14.4 1 -

Ad

Noor Ahmad maintains his pole position with 12 wickets, while Khaleel Ahmed and Shardul Thakur scalped 11 wickets each to occupy the second and third ranks at 22.09 and 24.9, respectively.

Kuldeep Yadav (10), Hardik Pandya (10), Prasidh Krishna (10), and Sai Kishore (10) hold the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh ranks at an average of 11.2, 14.1, 16, and 16.8, respectively. Varun Chakravarthy rocketed from the 12th to the eighth spot, scalping 10 wickets at 16.8.

KKR pacer Harshit Rana (10) moved up from the 18th to the ninth rank at an average of 20.3, while the Gujarat Titans’ speedster Mohammed Siraj slipped to the 10th rank with 10 wickets at an average of 20.4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More