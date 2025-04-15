IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after PBKS vs KKR match (Updated) ft. Priyansh Arya & Harshit Rana

Punjab Kings (PBKS) bagged a thrilling 16-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders in the low-scoring 31st match of the IPL 2025 season at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Tuesday, April 15.
Moving into the details of the game, after winning the toss, PBKS opted to bat first. Priyansh Arya (22) and Prabhsimran Singh (30) stitched a 39-run stand for the first wicket. However, PBKS suffered a major collapse after that. Shreyas Iyer (0) and Josh Inglis (2) couldn't create an impact.
Later, Nehal Wadhera (10), Glenn Maxwell (7) and Suryansh Shedge (4) followed the queue. Shashank Singh (18) and Xavier Bartlett (11) propelled PBKS to 111 runs in 15.3 overs. Harshit Rana was the wrecker-in-chief, scalping a three-fer while Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine picked up two wickets apiece.
In the chase, KKR also kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Openers Quinton de Kock (2) and Sunil Narine (5) departed quickly without making big scores. However, Ajinkya Rahane (17) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (37) stitched a 55-run stand for the third wicket to steady things for their side.
Interestingly, Yuzvendra Chahal turned the game upside down, scalping multiple wickets as Venkatesh Iyer (7), Rinku Singh (2), and Ramandeep Singh (0) couldn't live up to the expectations, collapsing from 62/2 to 79/8.
Though Andre Russell created interest in the middle overs with 17 runs, he lost his wicket in the 16th over as KKR got bundled out for 95 runs in 15.1 overs, losing the game by 16 runs. Chahal bagged a four-wicket haul while Marco Jansen scalped a three-fer.
IPL 2025 Most Runs List
LSG explosive batter Nicholas Pooran leads the run-scoring charts with 357 runs from seven innings. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans' opening batter, Sai Sudharsan, retained his second rank with 329 runs from six innings.
LSG opener Mitchell Marsh maintains his third rank with 295 runs, while Shreyas Iyer (250), Virat Kohli (248), and Suryakumar Yadav (239) hold the fourth, fifth, and sixth ranks, respectively. Ajinkya Rahane ascended from the 13th rank to the seventh spot, having scored 221 runs.
Jos Buttler (218) slipped one spot to the eighth rank, while Priyansh Arya ascended from the 17th to the ninth spot, having amassed 216 runs. Travis Head slipped two spots to make it to the 10th rank, having accumulated 214 runs.
IPL 2025 Most Wickets List
Noor Ahmad maintains his pole position with 12 wickets, while Khaleel Ahmed and Shardul Thakur scalped 11 wickets each to occupy the second and third ranks at 22.09 and 24.9, respectively.
Kuldeep Yadav (10), Hardik Pandya (10), Prasidh Krishna (10), and Sai Kishore (10) hold the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh ranks at an average of 11.2, 14.1, 16, and 16.8, respectively. Varun Chakravarthy rocketed from the 12th to the eighth spot, scalping 10 wickets at 16.8.
KKR pacer Harshit Rana (10) moved up from the 18th to the ninth rank at an average of 20.3, while the Gujarat Titans’ speedster Mohammed Siraj slipped to the 10th rank with 10 wickets at an average of 20.4.
