IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after PBKS vs MI match (Updated) ft. Shreyas Iyer & Josh Inglis

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) secured a five-wicket victory over the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 on Sunday, June 1. The win helped PBKS progress to the final and book a date with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Tuesday, June 3.

After being invited to bat first, MI didn't get off to a good start, losing Rohit Sharma (8) early. However, Jonny Bairstow (38) and Tilak Varma (44) put on a 51-run stand to stabilize the innings.

Suryakumar Yadav (44) and Naman Dhir (37) were significant contributors, as Mumbai posted a 203-run total. Azmatullah Omarzai took two wickets for the Punjab-based side.

In response, MI dismissed Prabhsimran Singh (6) in the third over. Although, Priyansh Arya (20) started well, he couldn't convert it into a big knock. Josh Inglis (38) was looking good, but Hardik Pandya dismissed him.

Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera looked flawless during their partnership and looked to take the game away easily. However, their 84-run stand was broken by Ashwani Kumar, who sent Wadhera (48) back in the dugout.

Nevertheless, Iyer (87* off 41) played a sensational knock to seal the win with an over to spare for PBKS.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sai Sudharsan retained his top position in the batting charts with 759 runs at an average of 54.21 and a strike rate of 156.17. Suryakumar Yadav kept his second spot intact with his impressive knock in Qualifier 2. He has garnered 717 runs. Shubman Gill is third with 650 runs at an average of 50.

Mitchell Marsh (627), Virat Kohli (614), and Shreyas Iyer (603) are the other three players with 600+ runs and take the subsequent positions. Yashasvi Jaiswal sits in seventh position with 559 runs to his name.

KL Rahul (539), Jos Buttler (538), and Nicholas Pooran (524) take the eighth, ninth, and 10th positions, respectively.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Prasidh Krishna continues to top the bowling charts with 25 wickets in 15 appearances at an economy of 8.27. Meanwhile, Noor Ahmad is second with 24 dismissals at an economy of 8.16.

Trent Boult climbed to the third spot after Sunday's game, and has 22 scalps this season. Josh Hazlewood descended to the fourth spot with 21 dismissals.

Sai Kishore (19), Jasprit Bumrah (18), and Arshdeep Singh (18) take the subsequent positions. Meanwhile, Varun Chakaravarthy (17), Vaibhav Arora (17), and Harshal Patel (16) round off the top 10 list.

