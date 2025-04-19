IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after RCB vs PBKS match (Updated) ft. Josh Hazlewood and Shreyas Iyer

Royal Challengers Bengaluru clashed horns against Punjab Kings on April 18 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Punjab Kings defeat Bengaluru by five wickets to register their fifth win of the season.

Bengaluru lost the toss and were pushed to bat by the Kings. The visitors dominated the match in a rain-affected 14-over game. RCB crumbled badly to 47/7, but all thanks to Tim David for his unbeaten knock of 50, facing 26 deliveries, to take his side to a total of 95/9.

Punjab's bowlers, Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Harpreet Brar, picked up two wickets each, and Xavier Bartlett also had a piece of it.

In response, the Bengaluru bowlers were exceptional, with Josh Hazlewood picking up three crucial wickets while Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up two. However, it was all in vain, as Nehal Wadhera smashed an unbeaten 33 runs from 19 balls, to take the Kings to victory by five wickets.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 N Pooran (LSG) 7 7 1 357 87* 59.5 171 208.77 - 4 - 28 31 2 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 6 6 - 329 82 54.83 217 151.61 - 4 - 31 13 3 MR Marsh (LSG) 6 6 - 295 81 49.16 172 171.51 - 4 1 30 17 4 SA Yadav (MI) 7 7 1 265 67 44.16 175 151.42 - 1 - 27 12 5 SS Iyer (PBKS) 7 7 2 257 97* 51.4 132 194.69 - 3 1 16 20 6 V Kohli (RCB) 7 7 2 249 67 49.8 176 141.47 - 3 - 20 10 7 TM Head (SRH) 7 7 - 242 67 34.57 144 168.05 - 2 - 33 9 8 KL Rahul (DC) 5 5 1 238 93* 59.5 154 154.54 - 2 - 18 12 9 YBK Jaiswal (RR) 7 7 - 233 75 33.28 168 138.69 - 3 - 20 13 10 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 7 7 - 232 141 33.14 123 188.61 1 - - 31 10

Nicholas Pooran continues to dominate as the tournament's top scorer with 357 runs. Sai Sudharsan occupies the second position with 329 runs at a strike rate of 171.51. Mitchell Marsh fills the third position with 295 runs from six games. Suryakumar Yadav, with 265 runs at a strike rate of 151.42, is now in the fourth position.

Punjab Kings captain, Shreyas Iyer, has scored 257 runs from the seven games played while maintaining an average of 51.4. Virat Kohli fell for just 1 in his innings but still maintains his position with 249 runs from seven innings.

Travis Head in the seventh position now has 242 runs at a huge strike rate of 168.05. KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Abhishek Sharma close the table with 238, 233, and 232 runs, respectively.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 7 7 144 24 - 171 12 4/18 14.25 7.12 12 1 - 2 Josh Hazlewood (RCB) 7 7 149 24.5 - 203 12 3/14 16.91 8.17 12.41 - - 3 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 6 6 144 24 - 145 11 3/22 13.18 6.04 13.09 - - 4 HH Pandya (MI) 6 6 120 20 - 183 11 5/36 16.63 9.15 10.9 - 1 5 KK Ahmed (CSK) 7 7 162 27 - 243 11 3/29 22.09 9 14.72 - - 6 SN Thakur (LSG) 7 7 150 25 - 274 11 4/34 24.9 10.96 13.63 1 - 7 M Prasidh Krishna (GT) 6 6 138 23 - 160 10 3/24 16 6.95 13.8 - - 8 R Sai Kishore (GT) 6 6 119 19.5 - 168 10 3/30 16.8 8.47 11.9 - - 9 CV Varun (KKR) 7 7 162 27 - 168 10 3/22 16.8 6.22 16.2 - - 10 Harshit Rana (KKR) 7 7 138 23 - 203 10 3/25 20.3 8.82 13.8 - -

Noor Ahmad leads the wicket-takers list with 12 wickets from seven games. Josh Hazlewood jumps to the second position with his three crucial wickets against PBKS, and now has 12 wickets at a strike rate of 12.41. Kuldeep Yadav has picked up 11 wickets alongside the MI captain, Hardik Pandya, at an economy of 6.04 and 9.15.

Khaleel Ahmed and Shardul Thakur also have 11 wickets to their names at an economy of 9 and 10.96. Prasidh Krishna is in the seventh position with 10 wickets at an economy of 6.95. Sai Kishore, Varun Chakravarthy, and Harshit Rana have also picked up 10 wickets at an economy of 8.47, 6.22, and 8.82, respectively.

