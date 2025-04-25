IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after RCB vs RR (Updated) ft. Virat Kohli and Josh Hazlewood

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs to register their first home win of IPL 2025. Played at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 24, hosts RCB batted first and mounted 205/5 in 20 overs.

Virat Kohli scored 70 off just 42 deliveries with eight boundaries and two sixes. His opening partner Phil Salt scored 26 off 23 before falling to Wanindu Hasaranga (1/30). Devdutt Padikkal at number three scored 50 from 27 balls while Tim David and Jitesh Sharma unleashed rapid 20s each.

For the Rajasthan Royals, Jofra Archer picked up Kohli's wicket, and Sandeep Sharma claimed figures of 2/45 from his four overs.

In response, the visitors were restricted to 194-9 from 20 overs, despite racing to 99-2 after the first eight overs of the run-chase. While Yashasvi Jaiswal (49 off 19) and Dhruv Jurel (47 off 34) perfectly set up Royals’ pursuit, a four-wicket haul from Josh Hazlewood (4/33) and a tight spell from Krunal Pandya (2/31) ensured RCB eked out a thrilling last-over win. This was their sixth win of the IPL 2025 season from nine games and they have jumped to third spot on the points table.

IPL 2025 Most Runs

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 8 8 - 417 82 52.12 274 152.18 - 5 - 42 15 2 Virat Kohli (RCB) 9 9 3 392 73* 65.33 272 144.11 - 5 - 35 13 3 Nicholas Pooran (LSG) 9 9 1 377 87* 47.12 184 204.89 - 4 - 32 31 4 Suryakumar Yadav (MI) 9 9 3 373 68* 62.16 224 166.51 - 2 - 38 19 5 Jos Buttler (GT) 8 8 3 356 97* 71.2 215 165.58 - 3 1 40 13 6 Yashashvi Jaiswal (RR) 9 9 - 356 75 39.55 239 148.95 - 4 - 32 20 7 Mitchell Marsh (LSG) 8 8 - 344 81 43 214 160.74 - 4 1 33 18 8 Aiden Markram (LSG) 9 9 - 326 66 36.22 216 150.92 - 4 - 28 15 9 KL Rahul (DC) 7 7 2 323 93* 64.6 210 153.8 - 3 - 25 16 10 Shubman Gill (GT) 8 8 1 305 90 43.57 199 153.26 - 3 - 33 9

Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan remains the Orange Cap holder of IPL 2025 with 417 runs from eight innings. Virat Kohli jumped from eighth position to number two on the run-scoring charts, as his match-winning 70 against Rajasthan Royals extended his tally to 392 runs.

Kohli’s resurgence ensured that Nicholas Pooran (377 runs), Suryakumar Yadav (373 runs) and Jos Buttler (356 runs) slipped to third, fourth, and fifth positions, respectively.

Yashasvi Jaiswal also catapulted himself up to number six on the table with 356 runs after clubbing 49 of them from just 19 balls against RCB. LSG teammates Mitchell Marsh (344 runs) and Aiden Markram (326 runs) occupy seventh and eighth positions, respectively, and they are followed by KL Rahul (323 runs) and Shubman Gill (305 runs).

IPL 2025 Most Wickets

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Prasidh Krishna (GT) 8 8 186 31 - 226 16 4/41 14.12 7.29 11.62 1 - 2 Josh Hazlewood (RCB) 9 9 197 32.5 - 275 16 4/33 17.18 8.37 12.31 1 - 3 Sai Kishore (GT) 8 8 143 23.5 - 196 12 3/30 16.33 8.22 11.91 - - 4 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 8 8 162 27 - 207 12 4/18 17.25 7.66 13.5 1 - 5 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 8 8 192 32 - 208 12 3/22 17.33 6.5 16 - - 6 Hardik Pandya (MI) 8 8 150 25 - 227 12 5/36 18.91 9.08 12.5 - 1 7 Krunal Pandya (RCB) 9 9 168 28 - 248 12 4/45 20.66 8.85 14 1 - 8 Mohammed Siraj (GT) 8 8 192 32 - 283 12 4/17 23.58 8.84 16 1 - 9 Shardul Thakur (LSG) 9 9 180 30 - 336 12 4/34 28 11.2 15 1 - 10 Harshit Rana (KKR) 8 8 162 27 - 248 11 3/25 22.54 9.18 14.72 - -

Gujarat Titans fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has collected 16 wickets from eight innings so far to hold the coveted Purple Cap of IPL 2025.

RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood, however, caught up with Krishna’s tally after snaring a match-winning four-wicket haul against the Rajasthan Royals. Hazlewood is ranked second among the leading wicket-takers of the season for holding a slightly inferior bowling average.

Spin bowlers Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, and Kuldeep Yadav have all picked up 12 wickets to constitute the top five of the bowling charts.

Brothers Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya have also taken 12 wickets each to be ranked sixth and seventh, respectively. Fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur, also with 12 scalps, occupy eighth and ninth positions. KKR pacer Harshit Rana rounds up the top 10 charts with 11 wickets from eight innings.

