IPL 2025 weather update: Ahmedabad weather report for June 1 for PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 match

The Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Punjab Kings (PBKS) face the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, June 1, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The winner of this match will play the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Wednesday's final.

PBKS finished at the top of the points table following the conclusion of the league phase. However, they suffered an eight-wicket, morale-shattering defeat to RCB in Qualifier 1. Punjab will have to pick themselves up from Thursday's defeat and play their best cricket against a red-hot Mumbai side for a place in the final.

MI, meanwhile, have been the best side in the second half of IPL 2025, winning eight of their last 10 matches. Led by Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, Mumbai's batting has started firing on all cylinders at the right time. Their bowling has also looked effortlessly good, spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah. MI will look to play the same brand of cricket against PBKS and book their place in the final.

With stakes at an all-time high, a cracking contest beckons fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium tonight. Much to the delight of fans, there is no rain forecast, meaning fans can enjoy an uninterrupted contest.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 31 and 35 degrees Celsius during the match hours. However, due to high humidity levels, the actual feeling will be a couple of degrees higher than the actual temperature. Moreover, there will be heavy gusts of wind during the match.

"We're going to have to use that second opportunity now" - PBKS bowling coach James Hopes

PBKS will have a lot to do to bounce back from the eight-wicket defeat to the Royal Challengers. Bowling coach James Hopes asserted that they will have to use the second opportunity to book a place in the final.

He said, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

"Historically, Ahmedabad is a very good pitch, and we know we're going to have to go quite hard and score quite quickly. It's not back to the drawing board by any means. We've worked two and a half months to get into a position where we get a second opportunity, and we're going to have to use that second opportunity now."

