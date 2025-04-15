IPL 2025 weather update: Chandigarh weather report for April 15 for PBKS vs KKR match

  • home icon
By Ankush Das
Modified Apr 15, 2025 09:00 IST
2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty
Punjab Kings players celebrate a wicket,. (Image Source: Getty)

The 31st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Punjab Kings (PBKS) play the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh will host this blockbuster clash on Tuesday, April 15.

PBKS have had a mixed outing so far in IPL 2025. They got off to a superb start, winning the first two matches of the tournament. However, they have won only one game of the last three. As a result, they are placed sixth in the table with six points and an NRR of +0.065.

Punjab have suffered a humiliating eight-wicket loss to the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and will be desperate to bounce back tonight.

KKR have bounced back in the tournament after a slow start to IPL 2025, winning two of the last three games. The defending champions are currently placed fifth in the standings with six points from as many matches and an NRR of +0.803.

The Knight Riders are coming on the back of a heavy win and hope to continue the winning momentum to move up in the points table.

This will be the third game at this venue, and like the last two games, another full house is expected tonight in Chandigarh. Much to the delight of fans, clear skies are predicted during the match with low humidity levels.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 29 and 35 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling will be a couple of degrees less than the original temperature due to low humidity levels. Moreover, there is no rainfall in the forecast for Tuesday, meaning an uninterrupted contest is on the cards.

PBKS fast bowler Lockie Ferguson to miss the majority of IPL 2025

Punjab Kings fast bowler Lockie Ferguson will miss a significant part of the remainder of IPL 2025, confirmed bowling coach James Hopes. The Kiwi speedster hobbled off the ground after bowling two balls against the SunRisers Hyderabad.

"Ferguson is out indefinitely, and us getting him back by the end of the tournament is a very low percentage. I think he's done a real decent injury to himself," Hopes confirmed to reporters via Cricbuzz.

Ferguson played four games this season for PBKS, including the game against SRH, and picked up five wickets.

Ankush Das

Ankush Das

Ankush is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda covering news, listicles, features, and exclusives. A graduate in Commerce and an accountant by qualification, Ankush followed his true calling for sports journalism, and today, has over 8 years of experience having working for the likes of Sportzwiki and Cricfit. Ankush places a very high emphasis on factual accuracy in his articles and believes in representing the true image of the story. Writing in the simplest and most easy-to-understand language possible, especially for those not well-versed with English, is one of his strengths.

Ankush, who captained his state in the National School games, is a big fan of Ravichandran Ashwin. He admires his unconventional thinking and his eagerness to keep learning despite being a legend of the game. His favorite cricket team is Australia because of their mentality and fighting spirit, and them beating India in the 2003 World Cup final left a lasting impression on him.

Apart from watching and covering cricket, Ankush also likes to read books whenever possible.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
