IPL 2025 weather update: Chandigarh weather report for April 5 for PBKS vs RR match

The second match of Saturday's doubleheader will see the Punjab Kings (PBKS) lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 18th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh will play host to this contest.

Ad

PBKS have had an excellent start to this year's cash-rich league. They have won both of their away matches to start the campaign. Led by Shreyas Iyer, the Kings currently occupy the top spot in the standings with four points in two matches.

Punjab have looked like a balanced side, with players chipping in with clutch performances whenever required. Riding high on confidence, they will look to continue their winning run and better their dismal record in Mullanpur, where they lost four out of five matches last year.

Ad

Trending

RR, on the other hand, have gotten off to a dismal start in IPL 2025, winning only one out of three matches. They are currently stranded in the ninth position on the points table.

The Royals have bounced back with a win over the Chennai Super Kings after two early defeats. Sanju Samson, who will most likely return as the skipper in this match, will want his side to continue the winning run and move up in the standings.

Ad

This will be PBKS' first home game of the season, and fans are expected to turn up in huge numbers. Much to the delight of fans, there is no chance of rainfall in the forecast during the match hours, so they can witness an uninterrupted contest.

However, the temperature will be on the higher side, ranging between 24 and 41 degrees Celsius. But, the actual feeling would be a bit lower due to low humidity levels.

Ad

"I was just holding myself back and seeing the game from a different perspective" - RR skipper Sanju Samson on playing as an Impact Player

Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson played as an Impact Player in the first three games of the season due to a finger injury, which didn't allow him to keep wickets. Young batter Riyan Parag stepped into the role in Samson's absence.

Ad

Throwing light on how he felt while playing as an Impact Player, Samson said (via Cricbuzz):

"Missing out on three games, I was just holding myself back and seeing the game from a different perspective (as an Impact Player). So, it was a bit different learning and different experience for me to sit at the dugout and see my friends and young brothers playing out there, fighting out there. I am very happy and excited to be back and to be fully fit, to keep wickets, to play as a normal player. I'm really looking forward to it and it feels very exciting."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankush Das Ankush is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda covering news, listicles, features, and exclusives. A graduate in Commerce and an accountant by qualification, Ankush followed his true calling for sports journalism, and today, has over 8 years of experience having working for the likes of Sportzwiki and Cricfit. Ankush places a very high emphasis on factual accuracy in his articles and believes in representing the true image of the story. Writing in the simplest and most easy-to-understand language possible, especially for those not well-versed with English, is one of his strengths.



Ankush, who captained his state in the National School games, is a big fan of Ravichandran Ashwin. He admires his unconventional thinking and his eagerness to keep learning despite being a legend of the game. His favorite cricket team is Australia because of their mentality and fighting spirit, and them beating India in the 2003 World Cup final left a lasting impression on him.



Apart from watching and covering cricket, Ankush also likes to read books whenever possible. Know More