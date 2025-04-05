IPL 2025 weather update: Chandigarh weather report for April 5 for PBKS vs RR match

The second match of Saturday's doubleheader will see the Punjab Kings (PBKS) lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 18th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh will play host to this contest.
PBKS have had an excellent start to this year's cash-rich league. They have won both of their away matches to start the campaign. Led by Shreyas Iyer, the Kings currently occupy the top spot in the standings with four points in two matches.
Punjab have looked like a balanced side, with players chipping in with clutch performances whenever required. Riding high on confidence, they will look to continue their winning run and better their dismal record in Mullanpur, where they lost four out of five matches last year.
RR, on the other hand, have gotten off to a dismal start in IPL 2025, winning only one out of three matches. They are currently stranded in the ninth position on the points table.
The Royals have bounced back with a win over the Chennai Super Kings after two early defeats. Sanju Samson, who will most likely return as the skipper in this match, will want his side to continue the winning run and move up in the standings.
This will be PBKS' first home game of the season, and fans are expected to turn up in huge numbers. Much to the delight of fans, there is no chance of rainfall in the forecast during the match hours, so they can witness an uninterrupted contest.
However, the temperature will be on the higher side, ranging between 24 and 41 degrees Celsius. But, the actual feeling would be a bit lower due to low humidity levels.
"I was just holding myself back and seeing the game from a different perspective" - RR skipper Sanju Samson on playing as an Impact Player
Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson played as an Impact Player in the first three games of the season due to a finger injury, which didn't allow him to keep wickets. Young batter Riyan Parag stepped into the role in Samson's absence.
Throwing light on how he felt while playing as an Impact Player, Samson said (via Cricbuzz):
"Missing out on three games, I was just holding myself back and seeing the game from a different perspective (as an Impact Player). So, it was a bit different learning and different experience for me to sit at the dugout and see my friends and young brothers playing out there, fighting out there. I am very happy and excited to be back and to be fully fit, to keep wickets, to play as a normal player. I'm really looking forward to it and it feels very exciting."
