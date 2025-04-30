IPL 2025 weather update: Chennai weather report for April 30 for CSK vs PBKS match

The IPL 2025 bandwagon continues rolling, with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Chepauk Stadium tonight (April 30). The Men in Yellow are in must-win territory to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

CSK are currently at the bottom of the table with only two wins in nine outings, including losing seven of their last eight matches. Meanwhile, PBKS are in a much better position with five wins in nine games (One No-Result).

Despite being placed fifth in the standings, a loss against CSK will leave PBKS in a precarious spot for playoff qualification. Renowned for their home dominance over the years, CSK have struggled massively at the Chepauk Stadium this season.

After winning their home opener against the Mumbai Indians (MI), MS Dhoni's Men have lost their next four. PBKS are coming off a washed-out contest in their previous outing against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Both teams can ill-afford anything but two points in this clash, leading to fans' curiosity about the weather forecast for the game.

Fortunately, the Chennai weather during match time shows no chance of rain, with a temperature of 32 degrees Celsius at the start, gradually reducing to 31 degrees Celsius by the end. However, the humidity rate of 80% could make conditions hard on the players in his crucial encounter.

What happened when CSK and PBKS met earlier in the season?

Priyansh Arya doomed CSK with an incredible knock at Mullanpur [Credit: Getty]

It was all PBKS when the two teams met earlier in the season at Mullanpur on April 8. Winning the toss and batting first, PBKS kept losing wickets despite an excellent run rate, leaving them 83/5 in eight overs.

However, young opener Priyansh Arya smashed a magnificent 103 off 42 deliveries with seven boundaries and nine maximums. He was well supported by Shashank Singh (52* off 36) and Marco Jansen (34* off 19) as PBKS posted a massive 219/6 in 20 overs.

In response, CSK added 61 for the opening wicket, albeit at a slow rate off 39 deliveries. Yet, things soon fell apart as they became 62/2 in no time with the fall of skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad for just one.

Despite a 49-ball 68 from Devon Conway and a spirited 27-ball from Shivam Dube, CSK eventually finished on 201/5 in 20 overs, suffering an 18-run defeat. Arya was the Player of the Match for his breathtaking century earlier in the contest.

