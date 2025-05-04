IPL 2025 weather update: Dharamsala weather report for May 4 for PBKS vs LSG match

The 54th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Punjab Kings (PBKS) host the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a crucial encounter. The contest will be held at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 4.

PBKS have played good cricket this year under the new skipper, Shreyas Iyer. They have won six and lost three out of 10 games, while one match was abandoned due to rain. Punjab currently sit in the fourth place with 13 points and an NRR of +0.199.

LSG, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold in this year's cash-rich league. They have won five, lost as many out of 10 matches, and are placed sixth in the table with 10 points and an NRR of -0.325. The Super Giants are still in contention for a playoff spot and will look to strengthen their claim with a win tonight.

With both sides desperately vying for a win, a cracking contest beckons fans in Dharamsala. The conditions will be pleasant and cloudy with chances of rainfall during the match hours. According to AccuWeather, there are chances of showers during the match hours, which might delay the proceedings. While a likely washout is not on the cards, there might be several rain breaks tonight.

Moreover, the temperature will hover between 17 and 19 degrees Celsius. However, due to low humidity levels, the actual feeling will be lower than the actual temperature.

"They've got match winners everywhere" - PBKS' assistant coach Brad Haddin on LSG's lineup

PBKS' assistant coach Brad Haddin weighed in on Lucknow's playing XI ahead of Sunday's clash. The former Australian wicketkeeper-batter reckons LSG have match-winners throughout their lineup, who can take the game away in two to three overs.

Haddin said as quoted by Cricbuzz:

"They've got match winners everywhere. You just have to look at their batting. They've got guys that, if we're not on song, can take the game away from us inside three or four overs. They've got some genuine pace coming back now with the ball. They're starting to get the full complement of players. It's a big game for both teams but the one thing they have, they've got some star power across the whole team."

