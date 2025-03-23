IPL 2025 weather update: Hyderabad weather report for March 23 for SRH vs RR match

The first match of Sunday's (March 23) doubleheader will see the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) host the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. After a cracking start to IPL 2025, the two teams would look to play an attacking brand of cricket and begin their campaign with a win.

Ad

SRH had an excellent run in IPL 2024, making it to the final where they lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders in a one-sided contest. However, what stood out for them was an attacking brand of cricket from their batters. The SunRisers will look to play a similar brand of cricket and go all the way this year.

Hyderabad have also made some additions to their squad this year, bringing in Ishan Kishan, Mohammad Shami, and Harshal Patel, among others, to strengthen their side.

Ad

Trending

Rajasthan, meanwhile, have been dealt a blow, with Sanju Samson not yet fit to keep wickets. As a result, he will play as an Impact Player, with youngster Riyan Parag leading the team in the first three matches.

RR also had a consistent run last year, finishing third on the points table after the league phase. However, they lost to SRH in Qualifier 2 to bow out of the tournament. The Royals have made some key additions to the squad and will look to come out all guns blazing to make a winning start to IPL 2025.

Ad

The second match of IPL 2025, scheduled on a Sunday, is expected to see a huge turnout at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Much to the delight of fans, the skies are expected to clear with pleasant conditions during the afternoon encounter.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 27 and 30 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling will be a degree or two higher than the original temperature due to high humidity levels. Moreover, there is no forecast of rain, thus, fans can anticipate an uninterrupted contest on Sunday.

Ad

"Ishan complements them as well as anyone" - Head coach Daniel Vettori on SRH's opening combination

SunRisers Hyderabad head coach Daniel Vettori has said they are unlikely to tinker with their opening combination of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma in IPL 2025.

After roping in Ishan Kishan at the mega auction, there was a possibility of altering Hyderabad's playing XI. However, Vettori said Ishan will compliment the openers.

Ad

“I don’t think we’ll be changing the opening combination. Ishan complements them as well as anyone, he has a similar style of game, he is left-handed and has the ability to take on all types of bowlers,” Vettori told reporters (via The Hindu).

Ishan Kishan, who was signed for ₹11.25 crore, has been on fire in SRH's training sessions, scoring three back-to-back half-centuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback