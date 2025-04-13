IPL 2025 weather update: Jaipur weather report for April 13  for RR vs RCB match

The first game of Sunday's doubleheader will see the Rajasthan Royals (RR) square off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host the blockbuster Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 contest.

Ad

RR have blown hot and cold so far in the tournament. They have won two and lost three out of five games. The Royals are placed seventh in the standings with four points and an NRR of -0.733. Led by Sanju Samson, Rajasthan went down to the Gujarat Titans in their previous match and will be desperate to bounce back tonight.

RCB, on the other hand, are placed fifth in the points table with six points and an NRR of +0.539. They have won three and lost two out of five matches. RCB also lost their previous fixture to the Delhi Capitals and will look to return to winning ways to keep themselves in the running for a top-four finish.

Ad

Trending

Sunday's fixture at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium will likely witness a huge turnout. Much to the delight of fans, there is no chance of rainfall, but hot and humid conditions will welcome them in Jaipur.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling would be a couple of more than that due to high humidity levels. There will be cloud cover during the match hours, but there is no precipitation in the forecast, meaning fans can witness an uninterrupted contest.

Ad

"I see myself as captain when I'm on the field" - RCB captain Rajat Patidar on his role as a captain

After RCB parted ways with Faf du Plessis following the conclusion of the last season, the franchise appointed young Rajat Patidar as the new captain. He has done well so far, leading the team to three wins in five matches.

Ad

About how he perceives the leadership role, Patidar stated that he doesn't see himself as a captain while batting. He said via Cricbuzz:

"I see myself as captain when I'm on the field, but when I'm batting, I don't feel the pressure of being a captain. I focus on my strengths with the bat and avoid feeling like I have to do something different just because I am leading the team. Even in domestic cricket, I try to stay in the moment and do my best for the team."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankush Das Ankush is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda covering news, listicles, features, and exclusives. A graduate in Commerce and an accountant by qualification, Ankush followed his true calling for sports journalism, and today, has over 8 years of experience having working for the likes of Sportzwiki and Cricfit. Ankush places a very high emphasis on factual accuracy in his articles and believes in representing the true image of the story. Writing in the simplest and most easy-to-understand language possible, especially for those not well-versed with English, is one of his strengths.



Ankush, who captained his state in the National School games, is a big fan of Ravichandran Ashwin. He admires his unconventional thinking and his eagerness to keep learning despite being a legend of the game. His favorite cricket team is Australia because of their mentality and fighting spirit, and them beating India in the 2003 World Cup final left a lasting impression on him.



Apart from watching and covering cricket, Ankush also likes to read books whenever possible. Know More