IPL 2025 weather update: Jaipur weather report for May 24 for PBKS vs DC match

The 66th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, May 24, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. PBKS will look to keep their winning run going and strengthen their place in the top two of the points table.

The Kings made a lot of changes going into IPL 2025, and the results are there for everyone to see. They hired Ricky Pointing as their head coach before appointing IPL-winning captain Shreyas Iyer as their leader. Having worked for DC in the past, the two combined well to deliver the goods for the team.

PBKS are currently second in the table with 17 points from 12 matches and will look to leapfrog the Gujarat Titans (GT) to the top of the table with a win tonight.

On the other hand, the Capitals made an excellent start to their IPL 2025 campaign, winning four games on the trot. However, they lost the plot in the second half of the campaign and were eliminated from the tournament after losing to the Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 21. However, DC will look to win their final game of the season and end the campaign on a positive note.

With some world-class players going up against each other, a cracking contest awaits fans in Jaipur. Fans will likely fill the stadium in huge numbers to support them. The conditions will be hot, but the humidity will likely be lower.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Jaipur will hover between 35 and 39 degrees Celsius during the match hours. However, the feeling will be a degree or two lower due to low humidity levels. Moreover, there is no chance of rainfall tonight, meaning fans can enjoy an uninterrupted contest.

"We have got some clear goals where we want to reach" - PBKS assistant coach Brad Haddin

Having already booked their playoff berth, PBKS are in no mood to take the foot off the pedal. Their assistant coach, Brad Haddin, has asserted they have clear goals for the next two league fixtures.

The former Australian cricketer said, as quoted by The Tribune:

“It is good from outside that we have qualified, but we spoke to the group some time ago about playing the game the way we want to play and we have got some clear goals where we want to reach at the end. And I think you are going to see that in the next couple of games."

