IPL 2025 weather update: Kolkata weather report for April 26 for KKR vs PBKS match

The 44th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will pit the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). The iconic Eden Gardens will host this contest on Saturday, April 26.
Reigning champions KKR have had a very ordinary campaign this year. They have struggled in many aspects of their game and have won only three out of eight matches. As a result, they occupy the seventh spot in the standings with just six points and an NRR of +0.212.
With the playoff race heating up, Kolkata must return to winning ways soon to give themselves a chance to finish in the top four.
PBKS, on the other hand, made an excellent start to their IPL 2025 campaign. However, their form has dipped a bit in the last games, winning two and losing as many in their previous four outings. As a result, Punjab have slipped to the fifth spot in the standings with 10 points and an NRR of +0.177, including five wins in eight matches.
Kolkata is known for its passionate fans, who will turn up in good numbers at Eden Gardens to support good cricket. To the delight of fans, conditions are expected to clear, but humidity will be high.
According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover around 30-31 degrees Celsius during the match hours. However, due to high humidity levels, which will range in the 80s, the actual feeling would be at least six to seven degrees higher.
Moreover, the forecast suggests that skies will remain clear during match hours, meaning no rain interruptions will occur.
"KKR is underperforming with their team" - Michael Clarke on Ajinkya Rahane and company ahead of PBKS clash
Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke reckoned that the Knight Riders have underperformed as a team, but admitted that the defending champions still have a chance of reaching the playoffs.
He said, as quoted by India Today:
"KKR is underperforming with their team. They've got enough senior players, they've got enough experience. They're just a little bit like SRH."
"Those two this season haven't been great, and they still have a chance they can turn things around. I think KKR's one of those teams like Mumbai. If they get a roll on, they're so destructive," Clarke added.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS