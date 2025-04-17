IPL 2025 weather update: Mumbai weather report for April 17 for MI vs SRH match

The 33rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Mumbai Indians (MI) host the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday, April 17, at the Wankhede Stadium. Both teams languish in the bottom half of the points table and will be desperate to take home two points.

MI have once again had a slow start to their IPL campaign. They have won only two out of six matches so far this year. The five-time champions are currently placed seventh in the standings with four points and an NRR of +0.104.

MI thrashed table-toppers Delhi Capitals (DC) by 12 runs in their previous fixture and will be riding high on confidence heading into this contest.

Last year's runner-up, SRH, showed a lot of promise when they smashed 286 runs in their opening game of IPL 2025 to beat the Rajasthan Royals. However, their campaign went south from there, as they lost four games in a row. The SunRisers managed to bounce back with a win over the Punjab Kings in their last game and will look to continue the momentum.

SRH currently sit second from the bottom on the points table and will be desperate to turn their campaign around to keep their playoff hopes alive.

With both sides desperate for a win, a cracking contest beckons fans at the Wakhede Stadium tonight. Much to their delight, there is no chance of precipitation tonight, though the humidity levels will be on the higher side.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 29 and 31 degrees Celsius during the match hours. However, the actual feeling will be a bit higher due to the humidity levels, which will range in the 60s. Moreover, there will be no cloud cover at all, meaning fans can witness an uninterrupted contest in Mumbai tonight.

"Ishan is a wealth of knowledge for myself" - SRH head coach Daniel Vettori wishes to tap into Ishan Kishan's knowledge of playing in Mumbai

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan will return to a familiar territory, Mumbai, where he played seven seasons of the IPL. The southpaw was part of the MI side until the last year before the franchise parted ways with him ahead of the auction. SRH then acquired him for a whopping ₹11.25 crore.

Ishan has plenty of knowledge playing at the Wankhede, and SRH head coach Daniel Vettori wishes to pick his brain for tonight's game. Speaking to reporters on the eve of the match, the former New Zealand all-rounder said (via Mid-Day):

“Obviously, it would be foolish not to tap into some of his [Kishan’s] knowledge and understanding around the Mumbai mentality and how they deal with certain situations and also understanding the surface, how it plays, the dew factor, all those little things."

"So, Ishan is a wealth of knowledge for myself and the rest of the coaches for this game, but mainly because he’s a fantastic player. We saw that in the first game. I feel he’s still the batsman that scored that 100 in the first game. He’s still got that confidence. So, coming here, knowing that he’s played so well and is familiar with the conditions, we hope for a big game from him," he added.

