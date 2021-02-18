Kyle Jamieson age, height, hometown, and T20 stats

New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson earned a huge ₹15-crore deal from the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the IPL Auction 2021. The Kiwi all-rounder has never played in the IPL before. But that could not deter RCB's Director of Cricket Operations, Mike Hesson, who was confident about Jamieson's abilities.

Kyle Jamieson has impressed fans with his spectacular performances in the international arena. He made his international debut in an ODI against the Indian cricket team last year. So far, Jamieson has played six Tests, two ODIs, and four T20Is for the New Zealand cricket team.

Kyle Jamieson is a right-arm fast bowler who can bat as well. He can hit the ball out of the park at will in the slog overs. Here are some exciting things you need to know about RCB's newest all-rounder.

Kyle Jamieson age

Kyle Jamieson was born on December 30, 1994. He is 26 years and 50 days old (as of February 18, 2021).

Kyle Jamieson height

Kyle Jamieson has earned the attention of fans with his height of 6 feet and 8 inches. His height will help him extract good bounce from the pitch in the IPL.

Kyle Jamieson hometown

Kyle Jamieson was born in Auckland, New Zealand. The all-rounder has represented Auckland and Canterbury at the domestic level.

Kyle Jamieson T20 records

Kyle Jamieson has played 38 T20s in his career, where he has aggregated 190 runs at an average of 27.14. His strike rate is 138.68, while his highest score is 33*.

Jamieson has taken 54 T20 wickets with his right-arm pace. His best figures of 6/7 highlight how dangerous he could be in the game's shortest format. The New Zealand cricketer's economy rate is below 8, with his strike rate being 15.4.