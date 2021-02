IPL Auction 2021: Player list of sold and unsold players

A total of 57 IPL contracts were handed out at the IPL 2021 player auction, which took place in Chennai on Thursday (February 18) and featured 298 names in total.

22 of the 57 players sold are overseas professionals, while the rest are all local talents. The Kings XI Punjab bought 9 players by virtue of starting the IPL 2021 auction with the biggest purse worth INR 53.2 crore. RR and RCB went in with a budget of 37.85 crore and 35.4 crore respectively, and came away with 8 signings each.

South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris became the most expensive auction signing ever as he was sold to the Rajasthan Royals for a staggering 16.25 crore. Next up were Kyle Jamieson (RCB), Glenn Maxwell (RCB) and Jhye Richardson (PBKS), who were sold for 15 crore, 14.25 crore and 14 crore respectively.

Indian all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham and Australian fast bowler Riley Meredith also created history. While Gowtham became the most expensive uncapped player in IPL history – sold to the Chennai Super Kings for 9.25 crore – Meredith earned a similar tag in the overseas category as the Punjab Kings snapped him up for 8 crore.

List of sold players at the IPL 2021 player auction

Batsmen: Steve Smith (DC – 2.2 crore), Cheteshwar Pujara (CSK – 50 lakh), Karun Nair (KKR – 50 lakh), Kedar Jadhav (SRH – 2 crore)

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (RCB – 14.25 crore), Shakib Al Hasan (KKR – 3.2 crore), Moeen Ali (CSK – 7 crore), Shivam Dube (RR – 4.4 crore), Chris Morris (RR – 16.25 crore), Dawid Malan (PBKS – 1.5 crore), Kyle Jamieson (RCB – 15 crore), Tom Curran (DC – 5.25 crore), Moises Henriques (PBKS – 4.2 crore), Fabian Allen (PBKS – 75 lakh), Daniel Christian (RCB – 4.8 crore), Liam Livingstone (RR – 75 lakh), James Neesham (MI – 50 lakh)

Wicketkeepers: Sam Billings (DC – 2 crore)

Fast bowlers: Adam Milne (MI – 3.2 crore), Mustafizur Rahman (RR – 1 crore), Jhye Richardson (PBKS – 14 crore), Nathan Coulter-Nile (MI – 5 crore), Umesh Yadav (DC – 1 crore)

Spin bowlers: Piyush Chawla (MI – 2.4 crore), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (SRH – 1.5 crore), Harbhajan Singh (KKR – 2 crore)

Uncapped batsmen: Sachin Baby (RCB – 20 lakh), Rajat Patidar (RCB – 20 lakh), C. Hari Nishaanth (CSK – 20 lakh)

Uncapped all-rounders: Ripal Patel (DC – 20 lakh), Shahrukh Khan (PBKS – 5.25 crore), Krishnappa Gowtham (CSK – 9.25 crore), Jalaj Saxena (PBKS – 30 lakh), Utkarsh Singh (PBKS – 20 lakh), Suyash Prabhudessai (RCB – 20 lakh), Yudhvir Charak (MI – 20 lakh), K. Bhagvath Varma (CSK – 20 lakh), Marco Jansen (MI – 20 lakh), Saurabh Kumar (PBKS – 20 lakh), Venkatesh Iyer (KKR – 20 lakh), Pawan Negi (50 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (MI – 20 lakh)

Uncapped wicketkeepers: Vishnu Vinod (DC – 20 lakh), Sheldon Jackson (KKR – 20 lakh), Mohammed Azharuddeen (RCB – 20 lakh), K.S Bharat (RCB – 20 lakh)

Uncapped fast bowlers: Lukman Meriwala (DC – 20 lakh), Chetan Sakariya (RR – 1.2 crore), Riley Meredith (PBKS – 8 crore), Vaibhav Arora (KKR – 20 lakh), M. Harisankar Reddy (CSK – 20 lakh), Kuldip Yadav (RR – 20 lakh), Akash Singh (RR – 20 lakh)

Uncapped spin bowlers: M Siddharth (DC – 20 lakh), Jagadeesha Suchith (SRH – 30 lakh), K.C Cariappa (RR – 20 lakh)

List of unsold players at the IPL 2021 player auction

Batsmen: Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Evin Lewis, Aaron Finch, Hanuma Vihari, Rovman Powell, Shaun Marsh, Corey Anderson, Devon Conway, Darren Bravo, Rassie van der Dussen, Martin Guptill

All-rounders: Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh, Marnus Labuschagne, Thisara Perera, Scott Kuggeleijn, Wayne Parnell, Isuru Udana, George Linde, Jack Wildermuth

Wicketkeepers: Glenn Phillips, Alex Carey, Kusal Perera, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade

Fast bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Mohit Sharma, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Naveen Ul Haq, Sean Abbott, Reece Topley

Spin bowlers: Adil Rashid, Rahul Sharma, Ish Sodhi, Qais Ahmad

Uncapped batsmen: Himanshu Rana, Rahul Gahlaut, Himmat Singh, Vishnu Solanki, Siddhesh Lad, Vishnu Solanki

Uncapped all-rounders: Atit Sheth, Ayush Badoni, Vivek Singh, Karan Sharma, Tajinder Dhillon, Prerak Mankad, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Ajay Dev Goud, Harsh Tyagi, Gerald Coetzee, Tim David, Pratyush Singh, Venkatesh Iyer

Uncapped wicketkeepers: Kedar Devdhar, Avi Barot, K.L Shrijith, Josh Inglis

Uncapped fast bowlers: Mujtaba Yousuf, Ankit Rajput, Kuldeep Sen, Tushar Deshpande, Ben Dwarshuis, G Periyasamy, Simarjeet Singh

Uncapped spin bowlers: Karanveer Singh, Sandeep Lamichhane, Midhun Sudhesan, Tejas Baroka, Chris Green