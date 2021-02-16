Rajasthan Royals reply to a fan who wants them to sign Dawid Malan 

English batsman Dawid Malan is expected to be one of the top picks at the upcoming IPL Auction 2021. The Rajasthan Royals, who finished last in IPL 2020, will likely target Malan at the auction to replace former skipper Steve Smith before the 2021 season.

The Rajasthan Royals posted a photo on Instagram where they asked their fans to suggest a few players they should go after at the auction, and one of them named Dawid Malan in the comments box. The Royals seemed to hint that they would bid for Malan by labeling that fan a 'good strategist.'

"Malan is a good opener and good partner for Jos Buttler," a fan commented.

"You seem to be a good strategist," Rajasthan Royals replied.

Rajasthan Royals' reply to the fan on Instagram

The Rajasthan Royals have enough funds to go after Dawid Malan at IPL Auction 2021. After releasing the likes of Steve Smith, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Tom Curran, and Varun Aaron, the Royals have ₹37.85 Crores in their purse. Only the Kings XI Punjab (₹53.20 Crores) have more funds than the Jaipur-based franchise.

Dawid Malan could solve many problems for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021

Dawid Malan has been exceptional in the game's shortest format over the last few months. He has been a consistent performer in T20 leagues across the world. Replicating the same performance at the international level, Malan attained the number one position in the ICC T20I Rankings for batsmen.

The Englishman is the only player in T20I history to breach the 900 rating points landmark. Given that the Rajasthan Royals did not have a stable batting lineup in IPL 2020, we could see the Jaipur-based franchise go after Malan.

Advertisement

Since Dawid Malan bats in the middle-order for the English T20I side, his inclusion would allow Jos Buttler to open the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Malan could bat at number three, with Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, and Rahul Tewatia taking up the next four spots.