"M for Morris, M for Money" - Twitterati troll RCB as RR buy Chris Morris for INR 16.25 crore

South African all-rounder Chris Morris has sent the entire cricket world into a swirl by becoming the most expensive overseas player in IPL history.

Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals have roped the 33-year-old in at a jaw-dropping INR 16.25 crore - also the costliest for a player in the IPL Auctions.

He will now join Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer to make the Jaipur-based franchise one of the most feared all-round sides in IPL 2021.

The ferocious bidding war involved four sides - the Mumbai Indians, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals.

The Royals were the last contenders to join and kept at it until they had booked a million-dollar flight for Morris to the Pink City.

Interestingly, RCB bought Chris Morris for a whopping INR 10 crore last year but had released him before this edition's auction. They apparently wanted him back for a lower price but had to bail out when the price reached INR 9.75 crore.

Many on Twitter found this strategy by the Bangalore-based franchise perplexing and retorted with some rib-tickling memes. On the other hand, RR fans were overjoyed. Following are the best of the reactions.

Twitter reacts to Chris Morris's getting sold for INR 16.25 crore in IPL 2021 auction

When you were planning to buy Chris Morris at a lower price. #IPLAuction2021 pic.twitter.com/wUR787ADwh — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 18, 2021

Morris getting informed about RR buying him for 16.25 cr. pic.twitter.com/NrkLzGjrSV — Abhi (@KollyisFinished) February 18, 2021

Chris Morris watching teams bidding for him in crores#IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/o81wEDMYsY — Right Arm Over (@RightArmOver_) February 18, 2021

RCB released two quality all rounders chris Morris , Moen ali and bought Maxwell



RCB fans to Rcb management ~ " Even a sparrow has bigger brains than you " — thanglish_diaries (@s__a_n_d_y) February 18, 2021

RCB would like to 'restart' negotiation to retain Chris Morris #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/4Nzb6wSyem — Nick (@nickcricket) February 18, 2021

RCB went up to 9.75 for a player they had released at 10 crores and could not in any logic go on. Morris would scarcely believe this himself as MI and RR go berserk. And now Punjab! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) February 18, 2021

Rajasthan Royals bought Morris at 16.25 cr just to make RCB look better.. — Comedian Praveen (@Comedy_Praveen) February 18, 2021

Chris Morris is now the most expensive player in #IPL2021Auction! 16.25 CRORE! pic.twitter.com/dq54jhPcng — Cricket News (@cricketnews_com) February 18, 2021

Chris Morris is Maxi 2.0 😂



One amazing season and the hype is unreal. — Brainfaded (@iRoshan_Rv) February 18, 2021

Noway you release Morris with the intention to buy back him at a lower price in a mini auction like this where options are limited. 👍 Top class stuff. — BALAJI (@deep_extracover) February 18, 2021

Looking at the bid battle for Chris Morris between MI and RCB like#ChrisMorris #IPLAuction2021 #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/qOzLffr7nT — FilterCopy (@filtercopy) February 18, 2021

Maxwel and morris right now. pic.twitter.com/PLDmXfXBrj — Mask 🎭 (@Mr_LoLwa) February 18, 2021

After Morris goes to RR for 1625L !



Morris :-



#IPLAuction2021 pic.twitter.com/0evEjKEQ4O — Nishant 🇮🇳 (@Nishantchant) February 18, 2021

Wow!

Rajasthan looking really strong!

Yashaswi

Buttler

Samson

Riyan Parag

Stokes

Dube

Tewatia

Morris

Shreyas Gopal

Jofra

Any Indian fast bowler(They will buy in left auction)

.

This team is some team, wow looking really good 🔥🔥 https://t.co/1nB5ydJwSH — ```~_Saksham_~``` (@Its_SakshamR) February 18, 2021

Morris will fit straight in. Dube also an option in middle order alongside Parag etc. Morris clearly Rajasthan's number one hence we went all out on him. Did medical checks beforehand so hopefully can stay fit because a big talent. pace and all rounder was needed. — Will. I. (@Willingle4) February 18, 2021

Chris Morris bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore.



RR-: pic.twitter.com/vF1IjsSzEE — Law_key_hell (@00_simran) February 18, 2021

Chris Morris' record in the IPL

Chris Morris's nine-match showing in the UAE last season has impressed the franchises. He picked up 11 wickets from these games at an average of 19.08, an economy rate of 6.63, and a strike rate of 17.27.

Morris also scored 34 runs at a strike rate of over 160 in IPL 2020.

Overall, Chris Morris's figures are one of the best in the IPL for all-rounders. His batting strike rate of 157.87 makes him a daunting lower-order option, while his IPL career economy rate of 7.81 (70 matches) puts him in good stead for death overs bowling.

He could provide much-needed support for Jofra Archer in the Royals' squad while helping the likes of Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia with some big-hitting late in the innings.

However, for that to happen, Chris Morris will have to conquer the 'price-tag' pressure, something which has drowned many before him.

