IPL Auction 2022: “If he’s only going to play for 1 year, I’d be very reluctant to pick him” - Brad Hogg on CSK legend

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg reckons Chennai Super Kings (CSK) need to be professional while taking a call on skipper MS Dhoni’s retention. Hogg pointed out that if Dhoni (40) is not going to play for more than a year, retaining him wouldn’t make business sense.

According to a report in The Indian Express, CSK have retained Dhoni for the next three years. However, according to other unconfirmed reports, Dhoni is not keen to be CSK’s first pick in IPL 2022 as he feels there are more deserving players than him.

Hogg also believes that CSK must not take an emotional call with regards to Dhoni, who has been the franchise’s icon since the start of the IPL. Discussing Dhoni’s future in the T20 league, he said on his YouTube channel:

“MS Dhoni, how long does he want to play? If he is only going to play for one year, I’d be very reluctant to pick him in the retention cycle. I’ll put him back in the auction and hopefully pick him back. It’s very tough but this is the business world. Do you want to put 15% of your wage on one player who is only going to be there for 1 year?”

Hogg named opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur and Faf Du Plessis as the four players from defending champions CSK he would retain.

IPL Auction 2022: "I'd make Maxwell captain"- Brad Hogg on RCB's retention options

Speaking of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Hogg named Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal and Glenn Maxwell as the four players he would retain.

The 50-year-old added that he would take a risk by naming Maxwell as skipper since Kohli has quit captaincy.

Sharing his views on RCB’s retention quandary, Hogg said:

“They have had their problems. I think they will retain Kohli, Chahal, Padikkal and Maxwell. If I was going to take a huge risk, I’d have Maxwell come in as my overseas player. I might make him captain because there might not be too many options in the auction moving forward.”

Hogg, however, admitted:

“That's a huge risk because Maxwell’s inconsistency over the last decade will trouble RCB selectors. They will be a little unsure.”

RCB made the playoffs in IPL 2021 before going down to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Eliminator.

