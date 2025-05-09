IPL chairman provides an update on LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 clash after PBKS vs DC match is called off midway

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal said that the clash between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will continue as scheduled on Friday, May 9. Shocking scenes transpired when the match between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dharamsala was abandoned midway due to security concerns.
Fans were asked to evacuate the stadium, while the players and other staff members were safely escorted out of the arena. There is increasing fear that the future of the ongoing season might be in doubt, following cross-border tensions.
According to a PTI report (via India Today), Arun Dhumal said about the RCB-LSG clash on May 9:
"Friday's IPL game on as of now, we are reviewing the situation."
Another statement from Arun Dhuman read (via @RevSportzGlobal X handle):
"No decision has been taken on the IPL. We are looking at the situation, which is fluid. We are in constant touch with the government. If any decision is taken, that will be communicated."
Earlier in the day, the upcoming match between PBKS and Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, May 11, saw a venue change from Dharamsala to Ahmedabad. The fate of the remainder of the competition remains undecided as per the latest reports.
PBKS-DC clash saw less than 11 overs of play before abandonment
The PBKS-DC clash had much at stake for the IPL 2025 playoff race. However, only 10.1 overs of action happened until the authorities called off the contest.
PBKS won the toss and elected to bat first, knowing that a victory would confirm them a place in the playoffs. They raced to 69/0 in the powerplay with openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh going berserk from the word go.
Left-arm pacer T Natarajan finally provided DC the much-needed breakthrough, dismissing Arya for a 34-ball 70 and ending a 122-run opening stand. Skipper Shreyas Iyer joined Prabhsimran, batting on 50 from 28 balls, when play got abandoned.
