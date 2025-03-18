IPL match tickets: How to buy tickets for IPL 2025 games?

IPL match tickets have always been in demand in Indian summers. Almost the entire nation has its eyes on the Indian Premier League, as the biggest superstars of the cricket world gather under one roof to entertain cricket lovers.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that IPL 2025 will start on March 22 with a fixture between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Eight other teams will also participate in the tournament, with all of them playing seven home matches and seven away games.

13 different venues will play host to IPL 2025. IPL match ticket sales for the initial matches have started. Here's a look at how fans can reserve their seats at the stadium.

How to purchase IPL 2025 match tickets online?

Like the previous season, franchises have teamed up with different online ticket booking partners for the sale of their IPL match tickets. Here is the venue-wise list of the platforms.

Chennai (CSK home matches): District.

Ahmedabad (GT home matches): District.

New Chandigarh (PBKS home matches): District.

Dharamsala (PBKS home matches): District.

Vizag (DC home matches): District.

Delhi (DC home matches): District.

Hyderabad (SRH home matches): District.

Bengaluru (RCB home matches): RCB website and Navi UPI.

Mumbai (MI home matches): Bookmyshow.

Guwahati (RR home matches): Bookmyshow.

Jaipur (RR home matches): Bookmyshow.

Lucknow (LSG home matches): Bookmyshow.

Kolkata (KKR home matches): Bookmyshow.

Nine out of the 10 IPL franchises have linked up with an online ticketing platform for their ticket sales. Only Royal Challengers Bengaluru have decided to sell their tickets on their official website (royalchallengers.com).

Apart from the online option, a bunch of IPL tickets will also be available offline — at the stadium and box office counters. Fans should check out the official social media pages of the teams or visit the stadium to learn about offline ticket sales.

What is the IPL match ticket price in India?

The price range varies from match to match. For example, the tickets for Gujarat Titans' home match against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad start from ₹499, but the tickets for GT's next home match against MI at the same venue start from ₹900.

Lucknow Super Giants have launched a season pass worth ₹3,000, giving LSG fans access to all home matches. Most of the other franchises have set a minimum price of ₹900, while the maximum price goes beyond ₹10,000.

