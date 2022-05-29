"Imagine comparing this don with any other all-rounder in country!"- Fans erupt as Hardik Pandya destroys RR batting in IPL 2022 final

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Hardik Pandya led from the front with the ball as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) could only muster 130/9 in their 20 overs in the IPL 2022 final. Pandya ended with sensational figures of 3/17 to break the back of RR batting.
Hardik Pandya got the big wickets of RR captain Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and the dangerous Shimron Hetmyer. RR stuck to the theory of playing six specialist batters and five specialist bowlers, compromising on their batting depth.
On the all-important day, RR's lack of batting depth was exposed by some brilliant bowling from GT. Fans hailed Hardik Pandya for finding his form with the ball.
Some also trolled RR for being overdependent on their main batters throughout the tournament. Here are some of the reactions:
Hardik Pandya probably saved his best in IPL 2022 for the final
Sanju Samson raised quite a few eyebrows when he decided to bat first after winning the toss. Yashasvi Jaiswal did get RR off to a bit of a flier, but he was sent back early by Yash Dayal.
Samson and Buttler steadied RR's ship through the powerplay. But just as the RR captain looked to explode, his opposite number dismissed him as he was caught at a short point.
Devdutt Paddikal's struggles in the middle-order continued as Rashid Khan ended his misery.
Buttler started to find his feet after a sluggish start, but Pandya once again got a breakthrough at a crucial stage.
All eyes were then on Shimron Hetmyer to help RR get to about 150. But once again, the GT skipper dented RR's hopes with a simple caught and bowled.
The damage was too much for RR to recover from as they crawled their way to 130. They will need wickets in clusters to stop GT from winning their maiden IPL title on their first attempt.