"Imagine comparing this don with any other all-rounder in country!"- Fans erupt as Hardik Pandya destroys RR batting in IPL 2022 final

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Hardik Pandya led from the front with the ball as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) could only muster 130/9 in their 20 overs in the IPL 2022 final. Pandya ended with sensational figures of 3/17 to break the back of RR batting.

Hardik Pandya got the big wickets of RR captain Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and the dangerous Shimron Hetmyer. RR stuck to the theory of playing six specialist batters and five specialist bowlers, compromising on their batting depth.

On the all-important day, RR's lack of batting depth was exposed by some brilliant bowling from GT. Fans hailed Hardik Pandya for finding his form with the ball.

Some also trolled RR for being overdependent on their main batters throughout the tournament. Here are some of the reactions:

Kieran @BerbaSpinCric This could turn out to be a superb day for Indian cricket, one of the most under appreciated players over the last few years could finally get the credit he deserves - Hardik Pandya, a true rockstar cricketer! This could turn out to be a superb day for Indian cricket, one of the most under appreciated players over the last few years could finally get the credit he deserves - Hardik Pandya, a true rockstar cricketer!

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Hardik Pandya: 4-0-17-3 with the wickets of Buttler, Samson, Hetmyer - The engine room of Rajasthan. Hardik Pandya: 4-0-17-3 with the wickets of Buttler, Samson, Hetmyer - The engine room of Rajasthan.

Prajakta @18prajakta

#GTvRR What a clutch player, Hardik! And he isn’t spoken much about. What a captain, what a player! What a clutch player, Hardik! And he isn’t spoken much about. What a captain, what a player!#GTvRR

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Hardik Pandya has the second best bowling figures in the IPL Finals as a captain.



A comeback to mark and remember by Hardik, in the biggest match of the season he steps up and does his job tremendously. Hardik Pandya has the second best bowling figures in the IPL Finals as a captain.A comeback to mark and remember by Hardik, in the biggest match of the season he steps up and does his job tremendously. https://t.co/7PL9q0QHk2

Witty @WForHumanity If you've seen Hardik bowl today and still put some other all rounder in this country in the same sentence as him, you probably need some treatment. Mental and belt both. If you've seen Hardik bowl today and still put some other all rounder in this country in the same sentence as him, you probably need some treatment. Mental and belt both.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra What a spell by captain Hardik Pandya:



4-0-17-3.



- A blockbuster season for Hardik the All Rounder, India missed this Hardik badly in the past. What a spell by captain Hardik Pandya:4-0-17-3.- A blockbuster season for Hardik the All Rounder, India missed this Hardik badly in the past. https://t.co/LIuKGBrGU6

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 #GTvRR One of the biggest takeaways of the season - the return of Hardik Pandya. As an overall package, been saying for a while that nobody else comes close to him in white ball cricket and he's proved it again. Of course, handle him with care please! #IPL2022 One of the biggest takeaways of the season - the return of Hardik Pandya. As an overall package, been saying for a while that nobody else comes close to him in white ball cricket and he's proved it again. Of course, handle him with care please! #IPL2022 #GTvRR

∆🏏 @CaughtAtGully Hardik is a really good pacer for someone who started pace bowling at 17-18 years of age.

At one point, he was India's 3rd best seamer in limited overs.

Seam, swings both ways, sharp bouncer, good variations but fitness ruined everything. Hardik is a really good pacer for someone who started pace bowling at 17-18 years of age.At one point, he was India's 3rd best seamer in limited overs. Seam, swings both ways, sharp bouncer, good variations but fitness ruined everything.

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen



#GTvRR Captain Hardik Pandya has arrived to the scene at the right time. The options to succeed Rohit Sharma as the Indian team captain aren't that assuring right now and that's why Hardik's arrival bodes really well, at least in the white-ball format. Captain Hardik Pandya has arrived to the scene at the right time. The options to succeed Rohit Sharma as the Indian team captain aren't that assuring right now and that's why Hardik's arrival bodes really well, at least in the white-ball format.#GTvRR

arfan @Im__Arfan If GT win here, it is going to be crazy for Hardik. Literally took RR's two best batters now & broke the game almost. If GT win here, it is going to be crazy for Hardik. Literally took RR's two best batters now & broke the game almost.

Debasis Sen @debasissen

#IPLFinals #IPL2022 #RRvGT What an excellent over from Hardik. If anyone has found his mojo in this edition it has to be Hardik. His bowling has been a big positive not only for @gujarat_titans . Augurs well for India. What an excellent over from Hardik. If anyone has found his mojo in this edition it has to be Hardik. His bowling has been a big positive not only for @gujarat_titans . Augurs well for India.#IPLFinals #IPL2022 #RRvGT

arfan @Im__Arfan 4-17-3(Jos, Sanju, Hetmyer). That's the spell you expect from your best bowler but here Hardik does that. What a leader he has been this season. 4-17-3(Jos, Sanju, Hetmyer). That's the spell you expect from your best bowler but here Hardik does that. What a leader he has been this season.

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 If Hardik Pandya can bowl, he should not only play T20Is for India but also lead India in the format.



I cannot think why not.



If you think he shouldn't lead, I hope it is a reason other than "I don't like him" or "I don't rate him as a captain, just like that". If Hardik Pandya can bowl, he should not only play T20Is for India but also lead India in the format.I cannot think why not.If you think he shouldn't lead, I hope it is a reason other than "I don't like him" or "I don't rate him as a captain, just like that".

?? @AmSoDone Not the first time hardik has removed Butler's towel in an IPL final Not the first time hardik has removed Butler's towel in an IPL final

³ @Legspiner3



Hardik Pandya in knockout matches Hardik Pandya The best all-rounder from India in white ball cricket after 2015Hardik Pandya in knockout matches Hardik Pandya The best all-rounder from India in white ball cricket after 2015 Hardik Pandya in knockout matches 🔥 https://t.co/PTMwzcDQvd

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Hardik Pandya has picked the wickets of Sanju, Buttler and Hetmyer tonight. 3 of the best Rajasthan Royals' batters.



The MVP of Gujarat Titans, Hardik. Hardik Pandya has picked the wickets of Sanju, Buttler and Hetmyer tonight. 3 of the best Rajasthan Royals' batters.The MVP of Gujarat Titans, Hardik.

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan What a bowling from Hardik Pandya

Imagine comparing this don with any other all-rounder in this country. What a bowling from Hardik PandyaImagine comparing this don with any other all-rounder in this country.

Amit Mishra @MishiAmit



Hardik Pandya is turning out to be a great captain in this year’s IPL.



#GTvsRR #TATAIPL2022 Good bowling changes, good field placement and great execution of plans.Hardik Pandya is turning out to be a great captain in this year’s IPL. Good bowling changes, good field placement and great execution of plans. Hardik Pandya is turning out to be a great captain in this year’s IPL. #GTvsRR #TATAIPL2022 https://t.co/LjAj2gz63i

. @finehaihum 🤣 People still don't rate Don hardik🤣 People still don't rate Don hardik🤣😭🤣

Prashanth S @ps_it_is Hardik's pace, lengths and control been really impressive in his spell today. If you watch this and put some other all rounder in this country in the same sentence its... Hardik's pace, lengths and control been really impressive in his spell today. If you watch this and put some other all rounder in this country in the same sentence its...

Samreen @SamreenRazz #IPL2022



For someone whose bowling fitness was in doubt before the season, or whether he'd even be playing as a bowling all-rounder, that's quite the spell from Hardik Pandya - 4-0-17-3. For someone whose bowling fitness was in doubt before the season, or whether he'd even be playing as a bowling all-rounder, that's quite the spell from Hardik Pandya - 4-0-17-3. #IPL2022 For someone whose bowling fitness was in doubt before the season, or whether he'd even be playing as a bowling all-rounder, that's quite the spell from Hardik Pandya - 4-0-17-3.

arfan @Im__Arfan RR's flawed batting lineup got exposed badly in the worst possible game for them RR's flawed batting lineup got exposed badly in the worst possible game for them

Shubh Aggarwal @shubh_chintak This is probably the first time this season that Ashwin's wicket is a setback for #RR . Sums up their batting effort. This is probably the first time this season that Ashwin's wicket is a setback for #RR. Sums up their batting effort.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill



It's mostly better to chase in T20s, even more so when you don't have batting depth. Probably playing on used pitch was a factor. Lavesh @Lavesh18_17 @gurkiratsgill Why did they chose to bat first in the first place?🤣 @gurkiratsgill Why did they chose to bat first in the first place?🤣 Didn't understand it myself. It's not like RR have a lot of batting depth that they can sustain setting a score above par if and when Jos fails.It's mostly better to chase in T20s, even more so when you don't have batting depth. Probably playing on used pitch was a factor. twitter.com/Lavesh18_17/st… Didn't understand it myself. It's not like RR have a lot of batting depth that they can sustain setting a score above par if and when Jos fails.It's mostly better to chase in T20s, even more so when you don't have batting depth. Probably playing on used pitch was a factor. twitter.com/Lavesh18_17/st…

12th Khiladi @12th_khiladi

#IPL2022 #GTvsRR What a day for RR's lack of batting depth to be laid bare! What a day for RR's lack of batting depth to be laid bare!#IPL2022 #GTvsRR https://t.co/v13b2O3ewb

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS 130/9. A batting effort that never got out of first gear right through. Easily 30 short, RR and will need a proper magic spell to stay in the game. For now, it's all #AavaDe 130/9. A batting effort that never got out of first gear right through. Easily 30 short, RR and will need a proper magic spell to stay in the game. For now, it's all #AavaDe

Hardik Pandya probably saved his best in IPL 2022 for the final

Sanju Samson raised quite a few eyebrows when he decided to bat first after winning the toss. Yashasvi Jaiswal did get RR off to a bit of a flier, but he was sent back early by Yash Dayal.

Samson and Buttler steadied RR's ship through the powerplay. But just as the RR captain looked to explode, his opposite number dismissed him as he was caught at a short point.

Devdutt Paddikal's struggles in the middle-order continued as Rashid Khan ended his misery.

Buttler started to find his feet after a sluggish start, but Pandya once again got a breakthrough at a crucial stage.

All eyes were then on Shimron Hetmyer to help RR get to about 150. But once again, the GT skipper dented RR's hopes with a simple caught and bowled.

The damage was too much for RR to recover from as they crawled their way to 130. They will need wickets in clusters to stop GT from winning their maiden IPL title on their first attempt.

