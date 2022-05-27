×
"Nothing is permanent except RCB's trophy cabinet!" - Twitter erupts as Jos Buttler knocks out RCB and sends RR into IPL 2022 final

Jos Buttler's (L) fourth hundred of the season was enough to sink RCB. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
Modified May 27, 2022 11:56 PM IST
It was yet another year in the IPL when the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) showed a lot of promise but it ultimately ended in disappointment. Jos Buttler's scintillating knock of 106*(60) at Ahmedabad on Friday (May 27) ensured that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) reached their second IPL final.

The 158 target wasn't going to be a threatening one, but Bengaluru could still have given themselves a chance by picking up early wickets. But Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal unleashed carnage in the powerplay and the bowlers couldn't really recover from it.

Fans on Twitter hailed Buttler for once again bringing his A-game to the table in a crucial knockout match. Some also trolled Royal Challengers for yet again failing to win their maiden IPL title despite such a strong start.

Here are some of the reactions:

Iss bar lag raha tha chance hai, with the best bowling lineup. Well another Heart added to #RCB trophy cabinet. Well done #RCB 🤣#RRvsRCB #CricketTwitter #EeSalaCupNamde #RCB https://t.co/u2AToryqZe
4th Hundred for Jos Buttler in IPL 2022, 4th came in the Qualifier 2, what a champion player - the best opener in T20 format currently in world cricket. https://t.co/lTYAhcri5Q
Okay. Humanity won
It’s the dream final I rooted for #IPL2022 Debut franchise Gujarat Giants & a mighty comeback for the final, after ages our beloved Rajasthan Royals.Most deserving teams are into the final.Bowlers kept dynamic RCB quiet & Buttler with his 4th 💯 of the season, did it in style!
14 long years later… 💗Coming for you. 🏆 https://t.co/kIfKNPmyGB
koi nhi doston, khel hai hota hai agle saal fir harengae
Nothing is permanent except RCB's trophy cabinet.
Another day to thank God for not making me a RCB fan. I don't have patience like them.
RCB have lost 80% of their matches while defending a target of 160 or below.
Feel for RCB fans! Yet another season with high hopes, but ends with a disappointment. Not easy to keep the wait on since 2008.
Let's face it. RCB had one of the most inconsistent top 3 in a tournament that is dominated by top heavy teams. I heard @BoredCricket say Virat is an event and RCB is an event management company. Clearly they have never shown the stomach to take those tough decisions.
Jos, Living a beautiful dream with his eyes wide open. What a final this promises to be … The first timers vs the first timers from 14 years ago. #RCBvsRR The wait continues for RCB, but the two best teams will contest for the trophy ..
Good thing is RCB's tagline doesn't need to change next year.
RCB have one year to prepare Finn Allen, what he can offer is a lot of what they’ve missed this year. Whether he’ll deliver is another question, but the amount of top level cricket he’ll have under his belt by that point I’m going to say he can and he will
RCB Hesson has trusted you and retained Chahal... This is not how you pay back the trust... How could you become so bad after last season I mean this bad Siraj.
RCB, DC, PBKS https://t.co/4rvLcit3Ds
RCB in Final. https://t.co/7VmSkWfSHi
Fantastic win for Rajasthan. Outplayed RCB in all departments. Buttler, of course, played stellar role in the win with a tour de force century! Reliving 2008 all over again. Just one hurdle remains!
The problem with RCB is that when they are bad, they are very bad. One reason why their NRR is always poor in the league stage. This one's been one of those nights.
RCB took 3 attempts to qualify from EliminatorConsidering this, they will take another 3 attempts to reach Final .. Also, they will win Final after losing two times!!!! As per my calculation, RCB is winning the trophy in 2026 !! Mark the date2026 mein Cup Naamde #RCB
sorry, we don't have any comfort food that could actually comfort rcb fans 😔
"I wish,I would have never being a fan of RCB". https://t.co/odqxDWSABo
RCB fans right now #RRvRCB #IPL2022 https://t.co/XvwZ2B7QZ7
RCB is like elder sibling to PBKS, never leaves them alone 🫂 twitter.com/Im__Arfan/stat…
Hello RCB fans 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/yTcPHFJ9Jv
Rcb Fans Right Now : https://t.co/eYV8NUSwDG
'So close yet so far' phrase may belong to MI this season but this phrase originally belongs to RCB since 2008. #RRvRCB #IPL2022
RCB fans trolled Rohit Sharma that day, and then their batsmen come and score 150 in big knockout game. They deserved this. 🔥
RCB fans after 15 years of pain https://t.co/WWvPoGBq61
Season changedCaptain changedBt RCB continues their tradition to win heart, lungs, intestine....👏👏#Qualifier2
The IPL is to RCB what World Cups are to South Africa. Chance illa. #IPL #RCBvsRR
RCB to their fans#RRvsRCB https://t.co/yR1zHbriLg
Which team are RCB picking for the Final to get together and watch at the hotel?
RCB fans were making fun of Jos Buttler that he isn't consistent, and have been very lucky, today Jos Buttler destroyed RCB alone and scored 4th hundred in front of them. @josbuttler 🔥

Jos Buttler's carnage was too much to handle for RCB

RR have had issues with their lack of batting depth and Bengaluru would have fancied their chances of making early in-roads. But despite dismissing Jaiswal in the powerplay, the Royal Challengers were blown away by some belligerent hitting from Jos Buttler.

The 31-year-old wasn't fazed by the occasion and took the RCB bowlers to the cleaners. He got some good support from Sanju Samson and that helped RR have a strangehold on the chase.

Although they lost a couple more wickets, Buttler paced his innings to perfection and proved why he is arguably the best T20 opener in the world. Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy's three-wicket hauls set it up nicely for Buttler to come out and unleash himself.

Bengaluru will rue the chances they had while batting first to post a total in excess of 180. RR, on the other hand, are just one step away from becoming the fourth franchise to win multiple IPL titles.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
