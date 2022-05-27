"Nothing is permanent except RCB's trophy cabinet!" - Twitter erupts as Jos Buttler knocks out RCB and sends RR into IPL 2022 final

It was yet another year in the IPL when the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) showed a lot of promise but it ultimately ended in disappointment. Jos Buttler's scintillating knock of 106*(60) at Ahmedabad on Friday (May 27) ensured that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) reached their second IPL final.
The 158 target wasn't going to be a threatening one, but Bengaluru could still have given themselves a chance by picking up early wickets. But Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal unleashed carnage in the powerplay and the bowlers couldn't really recover from it.
Fans on Twitter hailed Buttler for once again bringing his A-game to the table in a crucial knockout match. Some also trolled Royal Challengers for yet again failing to win their maiden IPL title despite such a strong start.
Here are some of the reactions:
Jos Buttler's carnage was too much to handle for RCB
RR have had issues with their lack of batting depth and Bengaluru would have fancied their chances of making early in-roads. But despite dismissing Jaiswal in the powerplay, the Royal Challengers were blown away by some belligerent hitting from Jos Buttler.
The 31-year-old wasn't fazed by the occasion and took the RCB bowlers to the cleaners. He got some good support from Sanju Samson and that helped RR have a strangehold on the chase.
Although they lost a couple more wickets, Buttler paced his innings to perfection and proved why he is arguably the best T20 opener in the world. Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy's three-wicket hauls set it up nicely for Buttler to come out and unleash himself.
Bengaluru will rue the chances they had while batting first to post a total in excess of 180. RR, on the other hand, are just one step away from becoming the fourth franchise to win multiple IPL titles.