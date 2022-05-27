"Nothing is permanent except RCB's trophy cabinet!" - Twitter erupts as Jos Buttler knocks out RCB and sends RR into IPL 2022 final

It was yet another year in the IPL when the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) showed a lot of promise but it ultimately ended in disappointment. Jos Buttler's scintillating knock of 106*(60) at Ahmedabad on Friday (May 27) ensured that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) reached their second IPL final.

The 158 target wasn't going to be a threatening one, but Bengaluru could still have given themselves a chance by picking up early wickets. But Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal unleashed carnage in the powerplay and the bowlers couldn't really recover from it.

Fans on Twitter hailed Buttler for once again bringing his A-game to the table in a crucial knockout match. Some also trolled Royal Challengers for yet again failing to win their maiden IPL title despite such a strong start.

Here are some of the reactions:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns 4th Hundred for Jos Buttler in IPL 2022, 4th came in the Qualifier 2, what a champion player - the best opener in T20 format currently in world cricket. 4th Hundred for Jos Buttler in IPL 2022, 4th came in the Qualifier 2, what a champion player - the best opener in T20 format currently in world cricket. https://t.co/lTYAhcri5Q

Shrutika // Unreliable Car Season @Shrustappen33

Debut franchise Gujarat Giants & a mighty comeback for the final, after ages our beloved Rajasthan Royals.

Most deserving teams are into the final.

Bowlers kept dynamic RCB quiet & Buttler with his 4th of the season, did it in style! It’s the dream final I rooted for #IPL2022 Debut franchise Gujarat Giants & a mighty comeback for the final, after ages our beloved Rajasthan Royals.Most deserving teams are into the final.Bowlers kept dynamic RCB quiet & Buttler with his 4thof the season, did it in style! It’s the dream final I rooted for #IPL2022 Debut franchise Gujarat Giants & a mighty comeback for the final, after ages our beloved Rajasthan Royals.Most deserving teams are into the final.Bowlers kept dynamic RCB quiet & Buttler with his 4th 💯 of the season, did it in style!

𝑷𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒕 @Kohliesque koi nhi doston, khel hai hota hai agle saal fir harengae koi nhi doston, khel hai hota hai agle saal fir harengae

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Nothing is permanent except RCB's trophy cabinet. Nothing is permanent except RCB's trophy cabinet.

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Another day to thank God for not making me a RCB fan. I don't have patience like them. Another day to thank God for not making me a RCB fan. I don't have patience like them.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra RCB have lost 80% of their matches while defending a target of 160 or below. RCB have lost 80% of their matches while defending a target of 160 or below.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Feel for RCB fans! Yet another season with high hopes, but ends with a disappointment. Not easy to keep the wait on since 2008. Feel for RCB fans! Yet another season with high hopes, but ends with a disappointment. Not easy to keep the wait on since 2008.

cricBC @cricBC Let's face it. RCB had one of the most inconsistent top 3 in a tournament that is dominated by top heavy teams. I heard @BoredCricket say Virat is an event and RCB is an event management company. Clearly they have never shown the stomach to take those tough decisions. Let's face it. RCB had one of the most inconsistent top 3 in a tournament that is dominated by top heavy teams. I heard @BoredCricket say Virat is an event and RCB is an event management company. Clearly they have never shown the stomach to take those tough decisions.

Jatin Sapru @jatinsapru Jos, Living a beautiful dream with his eyes wide open. What a final this promises to be … The first timers vs the first timers from 14 years ago. #RCBvsRR The wait continues for RCB, but the two best teams will contest for the trophy .. Jos, Living a beautiful dream with his eyes wide open. What a final this promises to be … The first timers vs the first timers from 14 years ago. #RCBvsRR The wait continues for RCB, but the two best teams will contest for the trophy ..

Abijit Ganguly @AbijitG Good thing is RCB's tagline doesn't need to change next year. Good thing is RCB's tagline doesn't need to change next year.

Dave @CricketDave27 RCB have one year to prepare Finn Allen, what he can offer is a lot of what they’ve missed this year. Whether he’ll deliver is another question, but the amount of top level cricket he’ll have under his belt by that point I’m going to say he can and he will RCB have one year to prepare Finn Allen, what he can offer is a lot of what they’ve missed this year. Whether he’ll deliver is another question, but the amount of top level cricket he’ll have under his belt by that point I’m going to say he can and he will

Sai @akakrcb6 RCB Hesson has trusted you and retained Chahal... This is not how you pay back the trust... How could you become so bad after last season I mean this bad Siraj. RCB Hesson has trusted you and retained Chahal... This is not how you pay back the trust... How could you become so bad after last season I mean this bad Siraj.

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Fantastic win for Rajasthan. Outplayed RCB in all departments. Buttler, of course, played stellar role in the win with a tour de force century! Reliving 2008 all over again. Just one hurdle remains! Fantastic win for Rajasthan. Outplayed RCB in all departments. Buttler, of course, played stellar role in the win with a tour de force century! Reliving 2008 all over again. Just one hurdle remains!

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh The problem with RCB is that when they are bad, they are very bad. One reason why their NRR is always poor in the league stage. This one's been one of those nights. The problem with RCB is that when they are bad, they are very bad. One reason why their NRR is always poor in the league stage. This one's been one of those nights.

Pheoniccss @pheoniccss



Considering this, they will take another 3 attempts to reach Final ..



Also, they will win Final after losing two times!!!!



As per my calculation, RCB is winning the trophy in 2026 !!



Mark the date

2026 mein Cup Naamde



#RCB RCB took 3 attempts to qualify from EliminatorConsidering this, they will take another 3 attempts to reach Final ..Also, they will win Final after losing two times!!!!As per my calculation, RCB is winning the trophy in 2026 !!Mark the date2026 mein Cup Naamde RCB took 3 attempts to qualify from EliminatorConsidering this, they will take another 3 attempts to reach Final .. Also, they will win Final after losing two times!!!! As per my calculation, RCB is winning the trophy in 2026 !! Mark the date2026 mein Cup Naamde #RCB

zomato @zomato sorry, we don't have any comfort food that could actually comfort rcb fans sorry, we don't have any comfort food that could actually comfort rcb fans 😔

Akshat @AkshatOM10 "I wish,I would have never being a fan of RCB". "I wish,I would have never being a fan of RCB". https://t.co/odqxDWSABo

Koksal @Koksal_PBKS arfan @Im__Arfan We bought Christian, t20 leagues trophy magnet, didn't work. We even bought karn sharma IPL trophy magnet now, that also didn't work. We bought Christian, t20 leagues trophy magnet, didn't work. We even bought karn sharma IPL trophy magnet now, that also didn't work. RCB is like elder sibling to PBKS, never leaves them alone 🫂 twitter.com/Im__Arfan/stat… RCB is like elder sibling to PBKS, never leaves them alone 🫂 twitter.com/Im__Arfan/stat…

Jay @bhavsarJ2_0



#RRvRCB #IPL2022 'So close yet so far' phrase may belong to MI this season but this phrase originally belongs to RCB since 2008. 'So close yet so far' phrase may belong to MI this season but this phrase originally belongs to RCB since 2008. #RRvRCB #IPL2022

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns RCB fans trolled Rohit Sharma that day, and then their batsmen come and score 150 in big knockout game. They deserved this. RCB fans trolled Rohit Sharma that day, and then their batsmen come and score 150 in big knockout game. They deserved this. 🔥

Sagar @sagarcasm RCB fans after 15 years of pain RCB fans after 15 years of pain https://t.co/WWvPoGBq61

RO45☀️ @Pikachu__264

Captain changed

Bt RCB continues their tradition to win heart, lungs, intestine....

#Qualifier2 Season changedCaptain changedBt RCB continues their tradition to win heart, lungs, intestine.... Season changedCaptain changedBt RCB continues their tradition to win heart, lungs, intestine....👏👏#Qualifier2

absy @absycric Which team are RCB picking for the Final to get together and watch at the hotel? Which team are RCB picking for the Final to get together and watch at the hotel?

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns RCB fans were making fun of Jos Buttler that he isn't consistent, and have been very lucky, today Jos Buttler destroyed RCB alone and scored 4th hundred in front of them. @josbuttler RCB fans were making fun of Jos Buttler that he isn't consistent, and have been very lucky, today Jos Buttler destroyed RCB alone and scored 4th hundred in front of them. @josbuttler 🔥

Jos Buttler's carnage was too much to handle for RCB

RR have had issues with their lack of batting depth and Bengaluru would have fancied their chances of making early in-roads. But despite dismissing Jaiswal in the powerplay, the Royal Challengers were blown away by some belligerent hitting from Jos Buttler.

The 31-year-old wasn't fazed by the occasion and took the RCB bowlers to the cleaners. He got some good support from Sanju Samson and that helped RR have a strangehold on the chase.

Although they lost a couple more wickets, Buttler paced his innings to perfection and proved why he is arguably the best T20 opener in the world. Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy's three-wicket hauls set it up nicely for Buttler to come out and unleash himself.

Bengaluru will rue the chances they had while batting first to post a total in excess of 180. RR, on the other hand, are just one step away from becoming the fourth franchise to win multiple IPL titles.

