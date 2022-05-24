"Sure BCCI uses this filter to eliminate such players!" - Twitter slams selectors after Sanju Samson's carnage vs GT in IPL Playoffs 2022

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson played yet another selfless knock, as his blistering 47 off just 26 balls helped his team get off to a good start against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2022 on Tuesday, May 24.

Rajasthan lost the in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal early on. Jos Buttler, at the other end, struggled to time the ball. However, Samson smashed his first ball for a six and made his intentions clear. The 27-year-old got off to a rollicking start and even when he was dismissed, he played a big shot trying to put the team ahead of his personal milestone.

Fans on Twitter hailed Sanju Samson for once again showing why an impactful knock in T20s is much more important than a milestone knock played at a lower strike-rate. Some also slammed the selectors for overlooking Samson for the T20I series against South Africa.

Others trolled Buttler too as his slow knock led to the RR captain taking extra risks. Here are some of the reactions:

Gagan Chawla @toecrushrzzz Buttler Ipl khatam hote hote Rahul bann hi gaya!



Average> Strike rate!



Yehi to khoobi hai is desh ki sahab..

Hum sab ko apne rang me rang dete hain! Buttler Ipl khatam hote hote Rahul bann hi gaya!Average> Strike rate!Yehi to khoobi hai is desh ki sahab..Hum sab ko apne rang me rang dete hain!

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Sanju Samson, missed out in the South Africa T20 series, many would have changed their style of play but Sanju didn't, continued what he is doing the over the years and batting on 30*(13) with 3 fours & 3 sixes. Sanju Samson, missed out in the South Africa T20 series, many would have changed their style of play but Sanju didn't, continued what he is doing the over the years and batting on 30*(13) with 3 fours & 3 sixes.

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



#GTvRR Jos Buttler looking to qualify for India while Sanju Samson is on England's radar. IPL is wild. Jos Buttler looking to qualify for India while Sanju Samson is on England's radar. IPL is wild.#GTvRR

arfan @Im__Arfan Get Shimron now & your job is done, Jos Get Shimron now & your job is done, Jos

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra End of a great knock by Sanju Samson - 47 (26). A brilliant batting display by RR captain, he put on a show at Eden Gardens. End of a great knock by Sanju Samson - 47 (26). A brilliant batting display by RR captain, he put on a show at Eden Gardens. https://t.co/HwUQ8HZTl0

Manya @CSKian716 Sanju is striking at 250 after coming 1 down inside the Powerplay. This is why he is not getting selected for the Indian side. Sanju is striking at 250 after coming 1 down inside the Powerplay. This is why he is not getting selected for the Indian side.

Cricket baba @Cricketbaba5 Chetan Sharma ji soch rhe itni gali to chhakka khane ke bad bhi nhi padi thi Chetan Sharma ji soch rhe itni gali to chhakka khane ke bad bhi nhi padi thi

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 🏽 #GTvRR #IPL2022 Coming in at 11/1 with conditions aiding swing bowling, still backing your agressive game and striking at 180+. This is a superb knock from @IamSanjuSamson made things easier for the rest Coming in at 11/1 with conditions aiding swing bowling, still backing your agressive game and striking at 180+. This is a superb knock from @IamSanjuSamson made things easier for the rest 👏🏽 #GTvRR #IPL2022 https://t.co/ygoer4gQUu

Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_

#GTvRR That's why these innings are called selfless and high-risk because there's a probability of losing your wicket every ball, but that's what T20 cricket demands. You can't play yourself in and this ... That's why these innings are called selfless and high-risk because there's a probability of losing your wicket every ball, but that's what T20 cricket demands. You can't play yourself in and this ...#GTvRR

meet mehta @Reverse_Lap @Puneite_ I am sure BCCI uses this as a filter to eliminate such players @Puneite_ I am sure BCCI uses this as a filter to eliminate such players

ARYAN_OP™ @ARYAN__OP Congrats Jos for taking Sanju's Wicket Congrats Jos for taking Sanju's Wicket 😑

chumbai indians fan @rojantaakaali samson c wade b buttler 47(26) samson c wade b buttler 47(26)

Srini @softsignalout Samson is making the premiere T20 batter in the world at other end on a pitch with slight movement look average. Samson is making the premiere T20 batter in the world at other end on a pitch with slight movement look average.

arfan @Im__Arfan Buttler sold Sanju bad here. Could've been a massive knock. Buttler sold Sanju bad here. Could've been a massive knock.

Aditya Chaturvedi @aditya_c19



#IPL2022 #GTvRR Sanju Samson has possibly played the shot of the match off his first delivery. Takes a short step forward and punches a short of length delivery over mid-on for six. Rarest of rare talent, this guy. Sanju Samson has possibly played the shot of the match off his first delivery. Takes a short step forward and punches a short of length delivery over mid-on for six. Rarest of rare talent, this guy.#IPL2022 #GTvRR

Manish @iHitman5 Sanju Samson is an alpha mentality player and perfectly suited for T20s. He did proved it time to time. It's no brainer why he must play for India. #TeamIndia Sanju Samson is an alpha mentality player and perfectly suited for T20s. He did proved it time to time. It's no brainer why he must play for India. #TeamIndia

Kieran @BerbaSpinCric If Samson wants to get picked for India he needs to start taking a single after scoring a boundary, hitting another boundary instead is just silly i'm afraid. If Samson wants to get picked for India he needs to start taking a single after scoring a boundary, hitting another boundary instead is just silly i'm afraid.

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



29 sixes in 47 such shots

4 dismissals

SR of 434



Now tell me why he played that shot. What a player! What a knock!



#GTvsRR #IPL2022 Since 2020, Sanju Samson has played the loft vs the spinner 47 times. Record29 sixes in 47 such shots4 dismissalsSR of 434Now tell me why he played that shot. What a player! What a knock! Since 2020, Sanju Samson has played the loft vs the spinner 47 times. Record ⬇️29 sixes in 47 such shots4 dismissalsSR of 434 Now tell me why he played that shot. What a player! What a knock!#GTvsRR #IPL2022

Ben Jones @benjonescricket Barely needs saying at this point but absolutely baffling that Sanju Samson isn't in the India T20 squad Barely needs saying at this point but absolutely baffling that Sanju Samson isn't in the India T20 squad

Sagar @sagarcasm Sanju Samson to BCCI for not selecting him in the team Sanju Samson to BCCI for not selecting him in the team https://t.co/THdW03u0S7

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen



#GTvRR Rain and Thunderstorm staying away to witness the Sanju Samson storm at Eden Gardens. Things don't look good for the Gujarat Titans now. Rain and Thunderstorm staying away to witness the Sanju Samson storm at Eden Gardens. Things don't look good for the Gujarat Titans now.#GTvRR

∆🏏 @CaughtAtGully Sanju Samson not only deserves a place in Indian T20 XI but he should be leading it in future and leading the change in mindset of Indian cricket. Sanju Samson not only deserves a place in Indian T20 XI but he should be leading it in future and leading the change in mindset of Indian cricket.

Ben Gardner @Ben_Wisden



It should be 'is Sanju Samson India's best T20 batter?'



#IPL2022 The debate shouldn't be 'should Sanju Samson be in India's T20I squad?'It should be 'is Sanju Samson India's best T20 batter?' The debate shouldn't be 'should Sanju Samson be in India's T20I squad?'It should be 'is Sanju Samson India's best T20 batter?'#IPL2022

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS sri @sri_eshwar @CricCrazyNIKS I think samson should play with 100 SR then only he will get ind call again idk why he playing with 200+SR @CricCrazyNIKS I think samson should play with 100 SR then only he will get ind call again idk why he playing with 200+SR I think Samson should continue to just play for the team, the selectors will wake up one day. :) twitter.com/sri_eshwar/sta… I think Samson should continue to just play for the team, the selectors will wake up one day. :) twitter.com/sri_eshwar/sta…

Vinayakk @vinayakkm Hang on... maybe, Sanju Samson is rested along with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah as he is nailed on to be in Australia? Has anyone considered this? Hang on... maybe, Sanju Samson is rested along with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah as he is nailed on to be in Australia? Has anyone considered this? https://t.co/gputZprAxa

` @FourOverthrows If Sanju Samson doesn't go to Australia for the T20 Worldcup 2022 , it is India's loss not his. If Sanju Samson doesn't go to Australia for the T20 Worldcup 2022 , it is India's loss not his.

Shivansh𓃵 ( KEI STAN 𓃵❤️) @sher_singh_18 . 2 days ago they didn't select him for India's series now he is proving his worth. Warra batsmen, warra timer of the ball.

#IPL2022 #CricketTwitter #SanjuSamson Jo Ganguly ke ghar mai ghus kar uske muh par tamacha maare woh sanju samson. 2 days ago they didn't select him for India's series now he is proving his worth. Warra batsmen, warra timer of the ball. Jo Ganguly ke ghar mai ghus kar uske muh par tamacha maare woh sanju samson 💪. 2 days ago they didn't select him for India's series now he is proving his worth. Warra batsmen, warra timer of the ball. #IPL2022 #CricketTwitter #SanjuSamson https://t.co/aMjN2qRiyy

Steph @albatrosscric Just can't believe a player like Sanju Samson with such obvious and extravagant striking talent isn't selected for the Indian team even after doing well in his last T20 series for India and IPL since last 5 seasons consistently Just can't believe a player like Sanju Samson with such obvious and extravagant striking talent isn't selected for the Indian team even after doing well in his last T20 series for India and IPL since last 5 seasons consistently

sudhanshu' @whoshud Sanju sadly can't say useless

jokes from behind stumps and also he can't hit one handed six and then throw his wicket on a wide ball. Once he'll learn such skills, he'll get india callup. Sanju sadly can't say useless jokes from behind stumps and also he can't hit one handed six and then throw his wicket on a wide ball. Once he'll learn such skills, he'll get india callup.

Parth Tank @parthtank28 We, Gujarat Titans are facing the heat of Sanju which is intended to Selectors.🙂 We, Gujarat Titans are facing the heat of Sanju which is intended to Selectors.🙂

Slog Sweep-189 @SloggSweep However much runs Buttler scores today , the best and the most impactful knock of today would always remain of Samson . If not for that knock RR would have been in tatters today on this good pitch . However much runs Buttler scores today , the best and the most impactful knock of today would always remain of Samson . If not for that knock RR would have been in tatters today on this good pitch .

Sanju Samson gave much-needed impetus to RR's innings

In the past few games, it was Yashasvi Jaiswal whose stellar performances have covered the cracks caused by Buttler's slow starts. This time, however, GT got off to a great start by getting the young southpaw out.

But Samson pumped Yash Dayal over his head for a six and made a statement of intent. He wasn't fazed by Buttler's struggles at the other end and showed that attacking instinct to put GT on the backfoot.

Slow bowlers Rashid Khan and R Sai Kishore began to spin a web in the middle-overs and created more pressure on Buttler. But to ensure that his partner got enough time to get his eye in, Samson tried to continue his assault and perished in the process.

Although Buttler's 89 will be the standout performance for the Royals, it was Samson's cameo that once again gave them that momentum.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee