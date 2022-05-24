"Sure BCCI uses this filter to eliminate such players!" - Twitter slams selectors after Sanju Samson's carnage vs GT in IPL Playoffs 2022

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson played yet another selfless knock, as his blistering 47 off just 26 balls helped his team get off to a good start against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2022 on Tuesday, May 24.
Rajasthan lost the in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal early on. Jos Buttler, at the other end, struggled to time the ball. However, Samson smashed his first ball for a six and made his intentions clear. The 27-year-old got off to a rollicking start and even when he was dismissed, he played a big shot trying to put the team ahead of his personal milestone.
Fans on Twitter hailed Sanju Samson for once again showing why an impactful knock in T20s is much more important than a milestone knock played at a lower strike-rate. Some also slammed the selectors for overlooking Samson for the T20I series against South Africa.
Others trolled Buttler too as his slow knock led to the RR captain taking extra risks. Here are some of the reactions:
Sanju Samson gave much-needed impetus to RR's innings
In the past few games, it was Yashasvi Jaiswal whose stellar performances have covered the cracks caused by Buttler's slow starts. This time, however, GT got off to a great start by getting the young southpaw out.
But Samson pumped Yash Dayal over his head for a six and made a statement of intent. He wasn't fazed by Buttler's struggles at the other end and showed that attacking instinct to put GT on the backfoot.
Slow bowlers Rashid Khan and R Sai Kishore began to spin a web in the middle-overs and created more pressure on Buttler. But to ensure that his partner got enough time to get his eye in, Samson tried to continue his assault and perished in the process.
Although Buttler's 89 will be the standout performance for the Royals, it was Samson's cameo that once again gave them that momentum.