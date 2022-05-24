"You just dropped IPL mate!" - Fans hail 'lucky' Jos Buttler as he punishes GT's poor fielding in IPL Playoffs 2022

Rajasthan Royals (RR) star Jos Buttler showed why he is one of the best T20 openers in the world as he converted his slow start into absolute carnage against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2022 on Tuesday, May 24.

Buttler scored just 39 runs off his first 38 balls and ended up amassing as many as 50 in his next 18 to help RR post a mammoth total of 188/6. However, he got quite a bit of help from GT, thanks to their sloppy fielding.

The moment that stood out was when GT captain Hardik Pandya slipped at long-off as he set himself up to take Buttler's catch. The Englishman was dropped two more times in his knock and he made the GT bowlers pay for their mistakes on the field.

Here's how fans on Twitter reacted:

Shrutika // Unreliable Car Season @Shrustappen33

Chasing won’t be easy Hardik Pandya dropped the match?Chasing won’t be easy Hardik Pandya dropped the match? 👀 Chasing won’t be easy

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Buttler till the 16th over: 39*(38)

Buttler after the 20th over: 89(56) Buttler till the 16th over: 39*(38)Buttler after the 20th over: 89(56)

Shrutika // Unreliable Car Season @Shrustappen33 Buttler needed the luck and he had it, like really had when it wasn’t going well for him & now he’s bashing bowlers.

Might turn out to be the difference. Buttler needed the luck and he had it, like really had when it wasn’t going well for him & now he’s bashing bowlers. Might turn out to be the difference.

Sheffali @Sheffalee Bhai yeh log jaan ke catch drop kar rahe kya? Inhe Ahmedabad me two matches khelne ka mann hai shyad. Bhai yeh log jaan ke catch drop kar rahe kya? Inhe Ahmedabad me two matches khelne ka mann hai shyad.

Moonchild 🌙🦋🌌 @notsodumb_ Why does it feels like GT has already given up? Why does it feels like GT has already given up?

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Jos Buttler acknowledging Gujarat Titans fielders after fifty by raising his bat. #IPL Jos Buttler acknowledging Gujarat Titans fielders after fifty by raising his bat. #IPL

Ricky talks Cricket @CricRicky Rohit Sharma, who I consider as the luckiest cricketer I have seen, was never this lucky. This is something else Rohit Sharma, who I consider as the luckiest cricketer I have seen, was never this lucky. This is something else 😭😭😭

Jeet Vachharajani🏏🎯 @Jeetv27 Everybody should have that one day full of Jos Buttler's luck. Insane! Everybody should have that one day full of Jos Buttler's luck. Insane!😂

Manya @CSKian716 Tactical slip from Hardik. Tactical slip from Hardik.

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS This is Lux Cozi stuff from Jos Buttler. Has made the most of everything he can. This is Lux Cozi stuff from Jos Buttler. Has made the most of everything he can.

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh Eat all your Buttler trolling tweets already. Eat all your Buttler trolling tweets already.

Manya @CSKian716 Imagine being Buttler's partners today. Devdutt did nothing wrong but got an inside edge onto the stumps, Hetmyer had to go for it but it went straight to the fielder.



Meanwhile, Jos is still there with 200 lives at the other end. Imagine being Buttler's partners today. Devdutt did nothing wrong but got an inside edge onto the stumps, Hetmyer had to go for it but it went straight to the fielder.Meanwhile, Jos is still there with 200 lives at the other end.

Sheffali @Sheffalee You are the best in this year’s tournament and you have nothing more to prove! I knew already that @josbuttler will score today. He was so unhappy in the last game and even after winning, he looked disappointed with himself!! You have proved your mark JosYou are the best in this year’s tournament and you have nothing more to prove! #HallaBol I knew already that @josbuttler will score today. He was so unhappy in the last game and even after winning, he looked disappointed with himself!! You have proved your mark Jos 🙌 You are the best in this year’s tournament and you have nothing more to prove! #HallaBol

∆🏏 @CaughtAtGully Buttler has crossed every limit of batting luck one can have this season. Buttler has crossed every limit of batting luck one can have this season.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Hardik Pandya slips down while taking Jos Buttler's catch. Hardik Pandya slips down while taking Jos Buttler's catch. https://t.co/P8Bqxd7b4z

Sparsh Telang @_cricketsparsh He has been beaten multiple times and mishits have fallen short of fielders. In the last over, Hardik slipped when the ball was flying straight to him before Alzarri's misfield at third man brought up Jos Buttler's half-century. He has been beaten multiple times and mishits have fallen short of fielders. In the last over, Hardik slipped when the ball was flying straight to him before Alzarri's misfield at third man brought up Jos Buttler's half-century.

Manya @CSKian716 Hardik thinking Gujarat has been lucky



Meanwhile Buttler: Hardik thinking Gujarat has been luckyMeanwhile Buttler:

Utsav @utsav__45



How costly will Hardik's slip prove to be for GT?? 🤔

#RRvGT Jos Buttler was on 43 off 39 balls when Hardik slipped and couldn't catch the ball and after that Jos scored 46 runs in next 17 balls and took RR to a good total!How costly will Hardik's slip prove to be for GT?? 🤔 Jos Buttler was on 43 off 39 balls when Hardik slipped and couldn't catch the ball and after that Jos scored 46 runs in next 17 balls and took RR to a good total! How costly will Hardik's slip prove to be for GT?? 🤔#RRvGT https://t.co/0FSF4Ud4bM

Saurabh Somani @saurabh_42



Scored 39 from his first 38 balls. Then 50 from 18. Jos Buttler could have been out for 43 off 40 if Hardik Pandya hadn't slipped. He ends on 89 off 56.Scored 39 from his first 38 balls. Then 50 from 18. #GTvRR Jos Buttler could have been out for 43 off 40 if Hardik Pandya hadn't slipped. He ends on 89 off 56.Scored 39 from his first 38 balls. Then 50 from 18. #GTvRR

siuuuuu @siyaa77 Buttler is moving different since that drop by Hardik 🤣 Buttler is moving different since that drop by Hardik 🤣

Udit @udit_buch Absolutely disgusting and disgraceful show with the ball by GT. Should hold a press conference and apologise to us fans for this show. Absolutely disgusting and disgraceful show with the ball by GT. Should hold a press conference and apologise to us fans for this show.

. @finehaihum Buttler to hardik: you just dropped the ipl mate Buttler to hardik: you just dropped the ipl mate

Luck finally smiled on Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler had a torrid second half of the IPL 2022 season despite being the Orange Cap holder. The 31-year-old struggled even when Sanju Samson was going all guns blazing at the other end on Tuesday.

But as soon as Samson's wicket fell, Buttler realized that he probably had to bat as deep as he could. The likes of Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer also perished and it looked like RR would end up with a below par score if Buttler was dismissed soon after.

However, he made the most of his second opportunity and went absolutely berserk towards the backend of the RR innings. He ensured that RR had a more than competitive total on the board and made up for his slow start in some style.

The match is nicely poised at the moment and could go right down to the wire. But Jos Buttler's knock could well prove to be the difference between the two sides. The GT fielders will rue their mistakes if they end up losing the game.

