"You just dropped IPL mate!" - Fans hail 'lucky' Jos Buttler as he punishes GT's poor fielding in IPL Playoffs 2022

Rajasthan Royals (RR) star Jos Buttler showed why he is one of the best T20 openers in the world as he converted his slow start into absolute carnage against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2022 on Tuesday, May 24.
Buttler scored just 39 runs off his first 38 balls and ended up amassing as many as 50 in his next 18 to help RR post a mammoth total of 188/6. However, he got quite a bit of help from GT, thanks to their sloppy fielding.
The moment that stood out was when GT captain Hardik Pandya slipped at long-off as he set himself up to take Buttler's catch. The Englishman was dropped two more times in his knock and he made the GT bowlers pay for their mistakes on the field.
Here's how fans on Twitter reacted:
Luck finally smiled on Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler had a torrid second half of the IPL 2022 season despite being the Orange Cap holder. The 31-year-old struggled even when Sanju Samson was going all guns blazing at the other end on Tuesday.
But as soon as Samson's wicket fell, Buttler realized that he probably had to bat as deep as he could. The likes of Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer also perished and it looked like RR would end up with a below par score if Buttler was dismissed soon after.
However, he made the most of his second opportunity and went absolutely berserk towards the backend of the RR innings. He ensured that RR had a more than competitive total on the board and made up for his slow start in some style.
The match is nicely poised at the moment and could go right down to the wire. But Jos Buttler's knock could well prove to be the difference between the two sides. The GT fielders will rue their mistakes if they end up losing the game.