×
Create
Notifications

"You just dropped IPL mate!" - Fans hail 'lucky' Jos Buttler as he punishes GT's poor fielding in IPL Playoffs 2022

Jos Buttler&#039;s 89(56) (L) was aided by some poor fielding from GT. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Jos Buttler's 89(56) (L) was aided by some poor fielding from GT. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
visit
Modified May 24, 2022 11:12 PM IST
News

Rajasthan Royals (RR) star Jos Buttler showed why he is one of the best T20 openers in the world as he converted his slow start into absolute carnage against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2022 on Tuesday, May 24.

Buttler scored just 39 runs off his first 38 balls and ended up amassing as many as 50 in his next 18 to help RR post a mammoth total of 188/6. However, he got quite a bit of help from GT, thanks to their sloppy fielding.

The moment that stood out was when GT captain Hardik Pandya slipped at long-off as he set himself up to take Buttler's catch. The Englishman was dropped two more times in his knock and he made the GT bowlers pay for their mistakes on the field.

Here's how fans on Twitter reacted:

Hardik Pandya dropped the match? 👀 Chasing won’t be easy
Buttler till the 16th over: 39*(38)Buttler after the 20th over: 89(56)
Buttler needed the luck and he had it, like really had when it wasn’t going well for him & now he’s bashing bowlers. Might turn out to be the difference.
Bhai yeh log jaan ke catch drop kar rahe kya? Inhe Ahmedabad me two matches khelne ka mann hai shyad.
Why does it feels like GT has already given up?
Jos Buttler acknowledging Gujarat Titans fielders after fifty by raising his bat. #IPL
Rohit Sharma, who I consider as the luckiest cricketer I have seen, was never this lucky. This is something else 😭😭😭
Everybody should have that one day full of Jos Buttler's luck. Insane!😂
Tactical slip from Hardik.
This is Lux Cozi stuff from Jos Buttler. Has made the most of everything he can.
Eat all your Buttler trolling tweets already.
Imagine being Buttler's partners today. Devdutt did nothing wrong but got an inside edge onto the stumps, Hetmyer had to go for it but it went straight to the fielder.Meanwhile, Jos is still there with 200 lives at the other end.
I knew already that @josbuttler will score today. He was so unhappy in the last game and even after winning, he looked disappointed with himself!! You have proved your mark Jos 🙌 You are the best in this year’s tournament and you have nothing more to prove! #HallaBol
Buttler has crossed every limit of batting luck one can have this season.
Hardik Pandya slips down while taking Jos Buttler's catch. https://t.co/P8Bqxd7b4z
He has been beaten multiple times and mishits have fallen short of fielders. In the last over, Hardik slipped when the ball was flying straight to him before Alzarri's misfield at third man brought up Jos Buttler's half-century.
Hardik thinking Gujarat has been luckyMeanwhile Buttler:
Jos Buttler was on 43 off 39 balls when Hardik slipped and couldn't catch the ball and after that Jos scored 46 runs in next 17 balls and took RR to a good total! How costly will Hardik's slip prove to be for GT?? 🤔#RRvGT https://t.co/0FSF4Ud4bM
Jos Buttler could have been out for 43 off 40 if Hardik Pandya hadn't slipped. He ends on 89 off 56.Scored 39 from his first 38 balls. Then 50 from 18. #GTvRR
Buttler knock 🔥Hardik Pandya and co. fielding today- #GTvRR #IPLplayoffs https://t.co/feH5DctRtL
Buttler is moving different since that drop by Hardik 🤣
Absolutely disgusting and disgraceful show with the ball by GT. Should hold a press conference and apologise to us fans for this show.
Buttler to hardik: you just dropped the ipl mate

Luck finally smiled on Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler had a torrid second half of the IPL 2022 season despite being the Orange Cap holder. The 31-year-old struggled even when Sanju Samson was going all guns blazing at the other end on Tuesday.

But as soon as Samson's wicket fell, Buttler realized that he probably had to bat as deep as he could. The likes of Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer also perished and it looked like RR would end up with a below par score if Buttler was dismissed soon after.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, he made the most of his second opportunity and went absolutely berserk towards the backend of the RR innings. He ensured that RR had a more than competitive total on the board and made up for his slow start in some style.

The match is nicely poised at the moment and could go right down to the wire. But Jos Buttler's knock could well prove to be the difference between the two sides. The GT fielders will rue their mistakes if they end up losing the game.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी