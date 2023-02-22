IPL spot-fixing accused Ajit Chandila's lifetime ban reduced to 7 years - Reports

Former Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Ajit Chandila, who was accused of spot-fixing alongside S Sreesanth and Ankeet Chavan, has had his lifetime ban reduced to seven years by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ombudsman Vineet Saran. The trio were allegedly involved in a spot-fixing scandal during the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Chandila, a right-arm off-spinner, had a bright start to his IPL career after making his debut in 2012 and claiming a hat-trick in just his second appearance.

His last match came against the Punjab franchise on May 9, 2013. He ended his IPL career with 11 wickets in 12 matches at an economy of 6.21.

According to a report by the Indian Express, Saran wrote:

“The present matter arises out of Case Crime No 20/2013 dated 09.05.2013 registered with the Special Cell of Delhi Police against the Applicant on allegations of spot fixing in cricket matches of Indian Premier League (“IPL”)."

The statement continued:

“Pending inquiry, BCCI suspended the Applicant from all cricketing activities on 17.05.2013. Apart from the criminal proceedings initiated against the Applicant, Disciplinary proceedings were also initiated against him by BCCI. Accordingly, the Applicant’s Representation dated 04.11.2019 is accepted and his prayer for granting him parity with Sreesanth and Ankeet Chavan is allowed. The life ban imposed on him by Order of BCCI Disciplinary Committee dated 18.01.2016 is reduced to a period of seven (7) years from 18.01.2016."

Sreesanth's lifetime ban was lifted in 2019 and the pacer aspired to return to national colors or even back to the IPL. He reportedly named himself on the auction list but found no suitors.

Ajit Chandila, Ankit Chavan, and S Sreesanth were cleared of all charges in 2015

The aforementioned three players, including Ajit Chandila, were arrested midway through the IPL season, while other members were also involved in the scandal. The entire saga resulted in a two-year ban for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

RR and the BCCI suspended their contracts until the investigation was complete. Then0BCCI secretary Sanjay Jagdale said:

"The BCCI is shocked and saddened at the recent developments. The BCCI has zero tolerance to corruption. We will offer all cooperation to the Delhi police and all other authorities in their investigations in this matter. The IPL Governing Council has met and decided that the cricketers found involved will be dealt with severely."

Chandila is currently 39 years old and was also suspended by the Air India team following the emergence of the spot-fixing allegations.

