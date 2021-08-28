IPL stars in CPL 2021: Andre Russell, Tim David light up event with their pyrotechnics

The T20 cricket season has started on a rollicking note with the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The ninth season of the CPL got underway on Thursday and some of the stars have already come to the fore. The Barbados Royals have unfortunately lost both their games so far.

Defending champion Trinbago Knight Riders lost their opening CPL 2021 game on Thursday (August 26) but bounced back to beat Barbados in the next. Left-arm seamer Isuru Udana shone with the ball on Saturday (August 28) against the Royals by taking a fifer.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots also opened their campaign with an all-round performance on Thursday. But the Jamaica Tallawahs' thunderous win grabbed eyeballs like no other. Tallawahs all-rounder Andre Russell blasted a 14-ball 50 to lift his side to a mammoth 255 in 20 overs. The bowlers then helped the side script a massive 120-run victory over the St. Lucia Kings.

Andre Russell sparkles after smashing the fastest fifty in CPL history

Andre Russell stepped into the crease on Friday when Rovman Powell perished in the 18th over. The 33-year old was down to business right away, smacking Wahab Riaz for 32 runs.

The onslaught in that over included four of his seven sixes. Russell reached his fifty off the final ball of the innings bowled by Obed McCoy. The last two overs went for 56 runs as Jamaica stormed to the CPL's highest total.

Russell later finished with bowling figures of 3-0-19-1. The West Indian's form bodes well for the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the second leg of IPL 2021. Additionally, a fit and firing Russell also boosts the West Indies' chances of retaining their T20 World Cup crown.

Tim David justifies his IPL deal by scoring a brisk fifty for St. Lucia Kings

Meanwhile, Singapore cricketer Tim David was also amongst the top performers in the CPL on Friday (August 27). David was the only bright spot for St. Lucia Kings in their flaccid batting display after leaking 255.

Tim David lit up Warner Park last night, with a quick fire 5️⃣6️⃣(28) for the Saint Lucia Kings in #CPL2021. 🔥🔥



Our excitement levels after watching that innings 📈📈📈🤩#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/mvU3g3iDlk — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 28, 2021

The 25-year old conjured a 28-ball 56 knock, laced with eight fours and three sixes. David's knock prevented the Kings from folding for below 100 runs in their opening CPL 2021 match. Thus, it's fair to say that Royal Challengers Bangalore have struck a coup.

The Royal Challengers opted for David to replace Kane Richardson in the second leg of IPL 2021 to be held in the UAE from next month. The all-rounder has promising T20 numbers, striking at 157.43 in 51 games and scoring 1242 runs. David averages a healthy 46.52 and the IPL is set to see more of his fireworks.

