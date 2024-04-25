Is Washington Sundar playing today's SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday (April 25). Jaydev Unadkat has replaced Sundar in the XI.

The only change came as Sundar failed to deliver with the ball for SRH against Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC), managing a solitary wicket in his first two games of IPL 2024. The off-spinner was hit for 30 runs off an over by Jake Fraser-McGurk in the previous game against DC.

At the toss, SRH captain Pat Cummins said that they would like to improve their bowling after giving away runs at 10-plus runs per over in the last few games:

"We want to bat the same way. We have to adjust quicker as a bowling side. Unadkat comes in for Washington Sundar."

Unadkat has scalped four wickets in five matches for Sunrisers this season so far. The left-arm pacer, though, has bowled an economy rate of 11.35. The 32-year-old, however, has scalped 14 wickets in eight IPL games in Hyderabad. He also has eight wickets in 12 games against RCB.

RCB opt to bat against SRH in IPL 2024 match

RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat first against SRH in IPL on Thursday. The 39-year-old said that they would look to put on a big score against the in-form Sunrisers, who have already posted three 250+ totals this season. He said:

"We are gonna bat first. These boys (SRH) have been playing some amazing cricket, especially batting. Hopefully, we can put some scoreboard pressure on them. They've been batting well when they've been setting scores."

Du Plessis also backed his team to return to winning ways after a fighting display against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where they lost by just one run while chasing 223. He continued:

"I was proud with the way we played the previous game. We fought hard with the ball in hand. Two games in a row now, we've put some really good scores. Same team as the previous game."

RCB are currently at the bottom of the points table with a single win against Punjab Kings in the first eight matches. Meanwhile, SRH have won five out of their first seven matches. They are placed third in the points table.

Follow the SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 live score and updates here.

