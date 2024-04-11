Is Cameron Green playing today's MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match? 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Cameron Green is not part of the playing XI to take on his former franchise, the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

RCB are on a three-game losing streak in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, and are in desperate need of a turnaround. With their current combination not firing, changes were arguably imminent.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis mentioned during the toss that they have made a total of three changes, with one of them being Cameron Green making way for England international Will Jacks.

"One thing that's important is to be consistent and that's where we've been disappointing. But we know we can turn this around. We would have fielded as well, chasing at this ground is the better option, but the pitch looks good. We've got three changes - Jacks debuts and he'll come in at 3, Mahipal and Vyshak are back," du Plessis said after being put into bat first by Hardik Pandya.

Will Jacks was roped in by RCB for ₹3.20 crore at the 2024 mini-auction after a bidding war against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The all-rounder recently played in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and the SA20 League 2024 for the Comilla Victorians and the Pretoria Capitals, respectively.

Cameron Green has had a rough start at RCB following his high-profile switch during the off season

The Australian all-rounder has only been impressive in glimpses for his new franchise. He had a rough debut against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the season opener at the Chepauk and has struggled to generate momentum as the campaign has progressed.

Green has scored only 68 runs in five matches at a strike rate 107.94. Even with the ball, he has not made an impact, claiming two wickets in five matches with an economy rate of 9.40.

However, Green had a prolific first season with MI in the 2023 edition. Justifying his hefty price tag, the all-rounder was one of the best players for the franchise as MI made it to the second qualifier. Playing primarily at No.3, Green was able to cross the 450-run mark in his very first season in the league.