Is Cameron Green playing today's RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 match? 

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green wasn't named in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) playing XI for their IPL 2024 match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

RCB have just a solitary win in their pocket after six outings and are in search of a miraculous turnaround. Green didn't feature in the starting XI in Bengaluru's previous clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) as well, where they slumped to a seven-wicket defeat at the Wankhede Stadium.

Speaking at the toss, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis mentioned that they have made two changes for the game against SRH, with Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj making way for Lockie Ferguson and Yash Dayal.

Bengaluru won the toss and elected to field first. Reflecting on the team's dismal campaign, du Plessis said:

"It has been the same throughout the season. It's been a bit slower. We haven't played our best cricket. Feels like most of the times we haven't played to our full potential. We have made changes to see if we can turn it around. Maxwell is sitting out, Siraj is sitting out. Ferguson is coming in."

Will Jacks replaced Cameron Green in RCB's lineup against MI. The English all-rounder scored eight runs and picked up one wicket in the contest. The Bengaluru team management has given him yet another chance to prove his worth.

Cameron Green averages 17.00 with the bat in IPL 2024

Cameron Green was traded to RCB from MI in an all-cash deal of ₹17.5 crore ahead of IPL 2024. However, the 24-year-old has failed to justify the hefty price tag this season.

Green has scored just 68 runs from five innings at a strike rate of 107.93 and averages just 17.00. The right-handed batter has failed to make a significant impact with the ball as well, bagging just two scalps from five outings at an economy rate of 9.40.

Bengaluru are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table and a dominant performance against Hyderabad could help them get their campaign back on track.

