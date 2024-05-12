Is David Warner playing today's DC vs RCB IPL 2024 match?

The highly anticipated battle between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is underway at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 12.

DC stand-in skipper Axar Patel won the all-important toss and elected to bowl first in line with the trend at this venue. However, with Rishabh Pant's absence due to a one-game suspension, there was anticipation among the fans of David Warner's return to the playing XI.

The 37-year-old suffered a hand injury and missed the side's last four outings after the game against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 20. Yet, Axar did not mention Warner's return when confirming the changes at the toss.

"Will bowl first. Bangalore wicket is always good. It's a chasing ground. When we start well, we dominate the game. Kushagra comes in for Rishabh. Rasikh Dhar is in," said Axar.

However, David Warner's name was the first on the Impact Sub list, making him an obvious choice to enter during DC's batting innings. That the side named only three overseas players in their starting XI made it further blatant that the veteran Aussie opener would bat for the side during their run chase.

Warner has played only seven games thus far this season, scoring 167 runs at an average of under 24 with a lone half-century.

DC in a virtual must-win situation against RCB

DC is walking a tightrope for playoff qualification with 6 wins in 12 games and 5th spot in the points table.

With the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) earlier in the day and moving to 14 points, DC is in a virtual must-win situation against RCB to remain in contention for the playoffs.

While a defeat doesn't eliminate them from playoff contention, it will leave them hoping for other results favoring them even if they win their final outing against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday, May 14.

DC has been in impressive form off-late, winning three of their last four games to join the mid-table muddle. They have started the RCB clash in style, removing skipper Faf du Plessis in the 3rd over for 6 off 7.

