"Is it that easy to shift the final?" - Sourav Ganguly drops huge statement on Kolkata hosting IPL 2025 playoffs after protests outside Eden Gardens

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has said that the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) are doing their best to ensure that the IPL 2025 final is not moved out of the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The 52-year-old said that he was hopeful everything would be sorted soon.

Ad

Earlier in the day, fans came out in protest outside the Eden Gardens with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly planning to shift the final out of the iconic venue. Ganguly said that the BCCI and CAB shared a cordial relationship.

“No, no we're trying - talking to the BCCI. Is it that easy to shift the final? It’s Eden’s Playoffs, and I’m sure everything will be sorted. I’m very hopeful. Protest doesn’t help much. BCCI has a very good relationship with the Cricket Association of Bengal,” the former BCCI President said at the All India Invitation Inter-School Regetta in Kolkata (via Sportstar).

Ad

Trending

BCCI announces revised IPL 2025 schedule with no mention of Playoff venues

The BCCI released the new schedule for IPL 2025 on Monday, May 12, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 17. However, the schedule did not have the venues listed for the three playoff fixtures or the final.

The first qualifier will take place on May 29. The Eliminator clash will take place on May 30. The second qualifier will take place on June 1 and the final will take place on June 3.

Prior to the Playoffs, there are 12 league phase matches left in IPL 2025. The abandoned match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on May 8 will take place on Saturday, May 24, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have been eliminated from IPL 2025 playoff contention.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More