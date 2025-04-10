Is Faf du Plessis playing today’s RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match?

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Faf du Plessis was declared fit to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, April 10. The news was confirmed by DC skipper Axar Patel, who won the toss and opted to field first.

Ad

Du Plessis missed DC's previous match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as he was not fully fit to feature. Indian batter Sameer Rizvi was named his replacement in the playing XI.

The 40-year-old batter was brought by DC for Rs 2 crore at the mega auction in November 2024. He has opened the batting with Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk and has made 50 and 29 in the two matches that he has played, so far.

Ahead of the fixture, DC assistant coach Matthew Mott reiterated Du Plessis' importance to the franchise but admitted that the team could adapt, even if he wasn't available.

Ad

Trending

"He's a key player for us, but what it did show is the depth that we've got and the players' ability to adapt and come in there. I thought KL [Rahul] in the last game was amazing to come in at short notice and play an innings like that to really set us up for the win. If he's [du Plessis] available or not, I think we can adapt," Mott said in the pre-match press conference (via ESPN Cricinfo).

Ad

DC look to maintain winning streak in IPL 2025 against RCB

DC have made an impressive start to IPL 2025, with three wins in their first three matches. They began the tournament with a thrilling win over Lucknow Super Giants at Visakhapatnam and followed that performance with two convincing wins over Sunrisers Hyderabad and CSK.

The franchise appointed Axar Patel as captain ahead of the season and Mott heaped praise on the all-rounder for his leadership qualities.

Ad

"He's been amazing. Obviously, I didn't have a lot to do with him before this tournament, but he's just got a great balance on cricket and life. A lot of the times, he'll just summarise the group and make sure the players are included, they're having fun, they've got a smile on their face," Mott said on Thursday.

RCB have also made an impressive start to their IPL 2025 campaign, winning three out of their four matches. Their only loss, however, came in Bengaluru to the Gujarat Titans, who defeated them by eight wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More